Indian Super League: Punjab FC extend Leon Augustine's contract until 2027

Indian Super League: Punjab FC extend Leon Augustine's contract until 2027

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Press Trust of India Mohali
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Punjab FC on Friday announced the extension of the contract of Leon Augustine ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The versatile player will remain at the club until 2027.

Leon's extension is in line with the club's intent to retain its core and continue building a competitive squad for the season with Leon expected to feature in head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis's side.

The 26-year old Leon signed for The Shers in the 2023-24 season and will continue his journey with the club after some impressive performances last season, where he played in multiple positions across the field for the club.

 

After making only four total appearances in his first season at the club, Leon made 20 appearances in the ISL last season, playing 1020 minutes and scoring once against Odisha FC. 

Speaking on the contract extensions of the players, head coach Panagiotis Dilimperis said, "Leon is a hardworking and versatile player who brings great value to our squad, both in attack and in defence.

"His growth last season was remarkable and this extension reflects our belief in his potential. We are committed to building a strong young core, and Leon represents the kind of player with whom we want to build a successful team."  In the 2024-25 season, Leon made 279 successful passes with a 70 per cent passing accuracy. He made a total of 693 touches with 15 touches in the opposition box, creating nine chances and having two shots on target.

Leon started upfront in the field at the beginning of the season but injuries forced him to play in the wing back position. He won 72 duels and made 67 recoveries in the season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Football News Indian Super League

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

