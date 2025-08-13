Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

PSG, despite being the reigning European champions, aren't without flaws. They last played a month ago in the Club World Cup, where they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the final.

PSG vs TOT UEFA Super Cup

PSG vs TOT UEFA Super Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 UEFA Super Cup is set to unfold in Udine on Wednesday night, featuring a high-stakes clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
 
This prestigious fixture, traditionally pitting the Champions League winners against the Europa League champions, has rarely featured these two sides. PSG’s only appearance came back in 1996, when they suffered a heavy 9–2 aggregate defeat to Juventus. Nearly three decades later, the French giants enter this contest as favourites, with Luis Enrique’s squad expected by many to dominate proceedings.
 
Their opponents, however, are riding a wave of renewed confidence. Tottenham Hotspur, now led by Thomas Frank, claimed their first major trophy in over 15 years by lifting the Europa League title in Bilbao. While their pre-season form has been inconsistent, including a narrow win over Arsenal, a goalless draw against Luton Town, and a humbling 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich, their hunger for silverware seems to have been reignited.
 
 
PSG, despite being the reigning European champions, aren’t without flaws. They last played a month ago in the Club World Cup, where they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the final. That result has raised questions about their readiness, particularly with no competitive action since that defeat in New Jersey.
 
Tottenham, though viewed as underdogs, might take advantage of PSG’s long layoff and look to build on their recent momentum. Meanwhile, the Parisians will aim to reaffirm their dominance and capture another continental title under Enrique’s leadership.

Also Read

Diogo Jota

Klopp and Slot pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of 2025-26 season

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban

Donnarumma

Donnarumma to leave PSG after being excluded from Super Cup squad

Bissouma

Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Diogo Jota

English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

 
As both teams prepare for their Super Cup showdown at Stadio Friuli, fans can expect a captivating battle between a team striving to stay on top of Europe and one eager to return to the elite. 
 
PSG team news
 
Paris Saint-Germain finalized the signing of Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on Tuesday, but the defender won't feature in the UEFA Super Cup at the Stadio Friuli. Instead, Marquinhos will line up alongside Willian Pacho, who returns after serving a suspension in the Club World Cup final, in central defense for the reigning European champions.
 
In midfield, João Neves remains unavailable after receiving a two-match ban for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair during PSG’s 3–0 loss to Chelsea. Warren Zaïre-Emery is expected to step in to fill the void left by the suspended Portuguese midfielder.
 
PSG will also see a change in goal, with Gianluigi Donnarumma left out of the squad amid ongoing contract issues. As a result, new arrival Lucas Chevalier is set to make his debut for the club between the posts.
 
Tottenham team news
 
Thomas Frank has selected a 22-man squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash, with Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie among those who’ve travelled to Udine. Solanke has been recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for much of pre-season, while Udogie has been nursing a knee problem.
 
Fans will be eager to see both players in the starting lineup, though Frank also has options like Djed Spence and Richarlison available on the bench.
 
New recruits João Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus are set to make their official debuts, but fellow newcomer Kota Takai is ruled out due to injury. James Maddison remains unavailable, joining Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon, and Radu Drăgușin on the injury list with a torn ACL.
 
PSG vs Tottenham Starting 11:
 
PSG Starting 11 (probable): Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
 
Tottenham Starting 11 (probable): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Solanke 
 

UEFA Super Cup 2025: PSG vs Tottenham Live Telecast and Streaming Details

 
When will the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur be played?
The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on August 14 (according to IST).
 
What time will the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur begin on July 14?
The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (July 14).
 
What will be the venue for the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur?
The UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Stadio Friuli, Udine, Italy.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur be available in India?
The live telecast of the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Super Cup match between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur be available in India?
The 2025 UEFA Super Cup between PSG and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

More From This Section

Dalima Chibber

Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

David Coote and Jurgen Klopp

Ex-Premier League referee David Coote banned for 8 weeks over Klopp rant

Bundesliga

Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

RoundGlass Punjab FC

Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon