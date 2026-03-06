Is Arne Slot's time at Liverpool all but over this Premier League season?

Liverpool suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Tuesday, a result that felt depressingly familiar. After a flat first-half display, the Reds fought back from an early deficit only to concede an injury-time winner. For Arne Slot, the match epitomised a season of inconsistencies and underperformance, raising serious questions about the club’s position in the Premier League this year.

'The same old story'

Slot described the Wolves loss as “the same old story,” and his frustration was evident. From predictable lapses to late-game collapses, the pattern of disappointing performances has persisted all season. The team that once won the Premier League title now finds itself under real threat of finishing outside the top five, a dramatic fall just 12 months after reaching the summit.

Can Slot turn it around?

The critical question is whether Slot can reverse this slump. Evidence so far suggests it may be unlikely. The argument for extending his tenure beyond the current campaign is weakening, as Liverpool’s recent form has undermined confidence in the Dutchman’s ability to maintain success.

Emotional Loyalty vs. Rational Decisions

Many supporters are still hesitant to call for Slot's dismissal, partly due to his historic achievement of winning the title in his debut season and partly because of the emotional connection with his leadership. Slot is one of only two managers to deliver a championship to Liverpool in the past 36 years. Fans' loyalty is often rooted in gratitude for the joy of that victory rather than a rational assessment of current performance.

The club’s tradition of backing managers through hard times also plays a role, in line with Liverpool’s ethos of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” However, past achievements cannot mask the present reality: Liverpool’s current struggles put Champions League qualification, and the club’s financial stability following a record-breaking £450 million investment in players and wages, at risk.

Contextual challenges

Slot deserves credit for several mitigating circumstances. He navigated the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, managed injuries to key players including Alexander Isak, and handled tensions with star forward Mohamed Salah. Additionally, his tactical adjustments transformed a squad that had finished third under Jurgen Klopp into Premier League champions.

Yet even with these considerations, Liverpool’s current form is unacceptable for a team of their calibre. Sitting fifth, 16 points behind an average Arsenal side, is a stark indicator of regression.

Poor results and underwhelming performances

Slot’s future may depend not only on results but also on the quality of performances. Unfortunately for the manager, the Reds’ displays have matched their disappointing outcomes. Between late November and mid-January, Liverpool went 10 league games undefeated but only secured four wins, posting underwhelming performances against newly promoted sides like Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley.

Even during a short three-game winning streak, the results were misleading. Victories at Sunderland and West Ham were aided by late goals or set-piece situations, while the win at Nottingham Forest relied on a 97th-minute strike by Alexis Mac Allister. Underneath the surface, Liverpool’s performances have lacked consistency, creativity, and dominance, highlighting deeper issues in both mentality and execution.

Liverpool’s season has been a stark contrast to their title-winning campaign. While Arne Slot has earned respect for his achievements and handling of exceptional challenges, his ability to maintain elite performance is under scrutiny. With the top-five finish under threat and Champions League qualification in jeopardy, the club faces a critical period in evaluating whether past loyalty can outweigh present underperformance.