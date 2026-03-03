Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Serie A relegation race tightens after Fiorentina, Pisa drop points

AP Pisa (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 11:20 AM IST
Fiorentina went down to Udinese 3-0 and Pisa lost to Bologna 1-0 on an unhappy night for the relegation-threatened sides in Serie A.

In Udine, the home side went ahead after 10 minutes when Christian Kabasele nodded in a Nicolo Zaniolo corner.

Udinese's leading goal-scorer Kelman Davis made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the second half.

And Adam Buksa added a third in stoppage time to decisively halt Fiorentina's recent revival and torpedo its hopes of winning three games in a row for the first time this season.

It remained fifth from bottom of the league, but equal on points with Cremonese and Lecce, the club occupying the third relegation spot.

 

One of the two teams below it, Pisa, lost at home to Bologna and remained joint last with Verona.

Pisa had three shots on target while Bologna had only one, but it was that 90th-minute strike from Jens Odgaard that decided the match.

The Danish forward hit the net from around 25 meters out to break the home fans' hearts and ensure Pisa was still looking for a second win in the league.

The result leaves it on the same points as bottom club Verona. Both are nine points from safety with 11 league matches remaining.

The win was Bologna's third in a row and lifted it above Sassuolo into ninth place. It has not lost a league game at home to Pisa since February 1985.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

