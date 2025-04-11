Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2025: Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan set to lock horns in title showdown

ISL 2025: Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan set to lock horns in title showdown

The match will be played at MBSG's fortress Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) with a packed stadium rooting for them

Indian Super League 2024-25

Indian Super League 2024-25

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

League winners Mohun Bagan will fancy their chances of completing a double notwithstanding the challenge staring at them in the form of a formidable Bengaluru FC side in the final of the ISL Cup here on Saturday.

The match will be played at MBSG's fortress Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) with a packed stadium rooting for them, but BFC remain unperturbed as they head into what is expected to be a blockbuster clash.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant coach Jose Molina spoke about not caring about what happened in the past, while BFC gaffer Gerard Zaragoza and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu called Kolkata a second home.

 

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Molina stressed on the importance of looking forward and not worrying about the past.

"I don't care about what happened in the past. I am trying to do my best for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We did well to win the League Shield and we are motivated to win the ISL Cup too.

Also Read

ISL rule changes

ISL 2024-25 playoffs: Full schedule, teams, format and live streaming

Indian Super League 2024-25

ISL 2025: Kerela FC plays out 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC to finish 8th

Bengaluru FC

ISL: Bengaluru FC qualify for play-offs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

ISL 2025

ISL 2025: Check the full playoff qualification scenario of the top 12 teams

"I don't need extra motivation from the fact that we lost the final last year. We are already motivated enough."  Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza, who showed exemplary camaraderie by helping translate a question for his counterpart Molina, was chuffed about playing the big final in the mecca of India football.

"We are very motivated for the finals and excited for the game. Everything is fine. We are confident and Kolkata is almost like our second home, because we were here for the Durand Cup. We had a good playoffs and we are looking forward to the grand finale."  MBSG captain Subhasish Bose, who Molina jokingly referred to as a striker in light of his goal-scoring form in this edition, shed light on the significance of the venue as a local boy.

"I am always thrilled to play in front of our home fans. I wish that the fans support us wholeheartedly against Bengaluru FC tomorrow."  MBSG are the League Shield Winners, whereas Bengaluru FC finished third in the standings and then cruised past the challenges that fronted them in the eliminator and semi-final to make it to the summit clash.

It is a fourth ISL finals appearance for BFC in just eight seasons, while MBSG have become the first team to reach this stage three successive times.

This fixture is an encore of the ISL 2022-23 showdown, when both these sides had clashed in the season finale, with the Kolkata-based team emerging triumphant via penalties in a very tight contest.

They have the chance to repeat that feat in front of a vociferous home crowd this time around, whereas Bengaluru FC will take confidence from their recent form to distort MBSG's record of staying unbeaten at home thus far in the current campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohamad Salah

Mohammad Salah signs new deal with Liverpool to stay at Anfield till 2027

BAR vs DOR

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Barcelona vs Dortmund live time and streaming

FCB vs INT

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Bayern vs Inter live match time and streaming

ARS vs RMA

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Arsenal vs Madrid live match time and streaming

BAR vs RMA

Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends: Real beat rivals Barca 2-0 in Mumbai

Topics : Indian Super League Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon