Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton live time (IST), streaming

The third week of the Premier League 2024-25 season will kick off with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal taking on Brighton on Saturday, August 31. The match is expected to be an action-packed one, as both teams have won their first two matches to begin their new campaign.

Arsenal defeated Wolves in their first match 2-0, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, while in the second match, the Gunners defeated Aston Villa 2-0 with late strikes from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey. On the other hand, Brighton started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Everton, and in the second match, they edged past Manchester United 2-1, thanks to an injury-time goal from João Pedro. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both teams will look to continue their undefeated streak and further cement their challenge for the title.

Arsenal vs Brighton head-to-head

The Gunners will be facing Brighton for the 31st time in the Premier League, while enjoying a comfortable advantage in their head-to-head record.

Total matches: 30

Arsenal won: 17

Brighton won: 8

Draw: 5

Arsenal vs Brighton head-to-head (last 5 matches)

The Gunners also lead Brighton in head-to-head records in the last five matches.

Arsenal won: 4

Brighton won: 1

Draw: 0

Arsenal vs Brighton: Starting 11

With two wins in two games, both Arsenal and Brighton are unlikely to make many changes in their starting 11 for Saturday's clash.

Arsenal (Probable starting 11): Raya (GK), White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard



Brighton (Probable starting 11): Steele (GK), Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood, Milner, Gilmour, Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck



Arsenal vs Brighton: Players to watch out

Bukayo Saka from Arsenal and Danny Welbeck from Brighton will be the players to look out for on Saturday, as they are the main reason behind Arsenal and Brighton walking into the match with a 100 per cent win record this season.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Injured players list

Arsenal: Tierney, Tomiyasu

Tierney, Tomiyasu Brighton: O'Reilly, Verbruggen, March



Arsenal vs Brighton live match time (IST), streaming and telecast details

When will Arsenal vs Brighton be played in the Premier League 2024-25?

The match between Arsenal and Brighton will be played on Saturday, August 31.

What time will Arsenal vs Brighton start in India?

The match between Arsenal and Brighton will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Arsenal vs Brighton in India?

The live telecast of the match between Arsenal and Brighton will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Brighton in India?

The live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Brighton will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.