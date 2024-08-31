Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Scott McTominay joins Napoli from Man United after 22 years with the club

Scott McTominay joins Napoli from Man United after 22 years with the club

The Scotland international was one of United's most successful academy graduates, registering 253 appearances over seven years in the first team, with 29 goals

Manchester United

Manchester United

AP Naples (Italy)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After more than two decades at Manchester United having joined the youth program at age five midfielder Scott McTominay transferred to Napoli in a 30 million euros ($33 million) deadline deal on Friday.
The Scotland international was one of United's most successful academy graduates, registering 253 appearances over seven years in the first team, with 29 goals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
United coach Erik ten Hag expressed dismay over English Premier League rules that he said encourage the sale of homegrown players.
I wouldn't prefer to lose him because he's Manchester United in everything, Ten Hag said. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it's the rules.
We have to discuss the rules. When you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that's not the right thing to do. But I think for everyone, for all parts it's a good deal. He's happy with it.
At Napoli, McTominay will play under Antonio Conte, who was instrumental in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on Thursday.
Napoli also signed another Scotland midfielder, reaching a deal to acquire the diminutive Billy Gilmour from Brighton.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arsenal vs Brighton

Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton live time (IST), streaming

Premier League

Premier League today's matches: ARS vs BHA, MCI vs WHU and other matches

Newcastle United

Newcastle scores in 19 seconds to secure shootout victory in League Cup

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag under scrutiny after Manchester United's loss against Brighton

Mbappe and Vinicius

How the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues started their 2024-25 season

Topics : England Premier League Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon