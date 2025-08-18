Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino condemns racism after German Cup incidents

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says that two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games are unacceptable as German police investigate.

AP Zurich
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says that two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games are unacceptable as German police investigate.

Infantino's comments came a day after Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei said he was subjected to racist abuse in a cup game at Lokomotive Leipzig. He was whistled by fans throughout the match after reporting the incident to officials.

In another incident, a Kaiserslautern substitute was racially abused while warming up in a game at RSV Eintracht, the team's coach said. He didn't name the player affected. Both incidents occurred as lower-league clubs from the former East Germany hosted larger teams in first-round games.

 

It is unacceptable that incidents have occurred at two DFB-Pokal matches in Germany," Infantino wrote on social media, using the German name for the competition. Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination.

Infantino said FIFA's Players' Voice Panel would be in touch with the German soccer federation.

Everyone at FIFA, The Players' Voice Panel and the whole football community stands firmly with all those impacted by these events we are committed to ensuring that players are respected and protected, and that competition organizers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action," Infantino added. 

Antwi-Adjei filed a complaint about the incident at Lokomotive Leipzig and police were investigating, Schalke said late Sunday. At RSV Eintracht, fans and security quickly identified the alleged perpetrator and fans of both teams chanted Nazis out, German agency dpa reported.

The German soccer federation's president, Bernd Neuendorf, said it had already launched its own investigations into the two games.

Racism and discrimination, hatred and exclusion have no place in football. We stand for diversity and respect. And alongside those affected and with those who stand up for our values, Neuendorf said in a statement.

The incidents in Germany came two days after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported that he was racially abused by a spectator while playing at Liverpool. The game was briefly paused as the referee spoke to the coaches and captains of both teams.

Police said Saturday that a 47-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense. He was released on conditional bail Monday, police said, with a stipulation that he cannot attend soccer games in Britain. Infantino has said FIFA's Players' Voice Panel would contact Semenyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

FIFA Football News Racism

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

