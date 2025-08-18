Monday, August 18, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming

With fierce regional pride and a place in the Durand Cup final at stake, fans can expect high-octane football on both nights.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The 134th edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup has shaped up for a thrilling semifinal stage, featuring a blend of tradition, surprise packages, and regional rivalries. After a weekend of intense quarterfinal action, the four teams remaining are East Bengal, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong FC, and debutants Diamond Harbour FC.
 
East Bengal edge Mohun Bagan in fiery derby
 
East Bengal secured their semifinal ticket with a spirited 2-1 win over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a pulsating Kolkata Derby. Substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos was the hero, confidently slotting home a first-half penalty before adding a composed finish in the second period. Despite a stunning long-range strike from Anirudh Thapa that briefly threatened a comeback, East Bengal’s defense stood tall to seal a landmark victory, their first top-flight derby win in over a year and a half. 
 
  Durand Cup 2025 semi-final schedule 
Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule
Date Match Time Day Group Ground
August 19, 2025 Shillong Lajong FC vs Northeast United FC 19:00:00 Tuesday SF1 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground)
August 20, 2025 Diamond Harbour FC vs Emami East Bengal FC 19:00:00 Wednesday SF2 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
 
Debutants Diamond Harbour stun Jamshedpur FC

In one of the surprises of the tournament, new entrants Diamond Harbour FC continued their dream run with a shock 2-0 win over ISL side Jamshedpur FC. Their balanced display, marked by resolute defending and sharp counter-attacks, earned them a spot in the semifinals. They now prepare for a high-stakes all-Kolkata clash under the lights at Salt Lake Stadium against East Bengal.
 
NorthEast United eye title defense after Bodoland rout
 
Defending champions NorthEast United FC showcased their class with a dominant 4-0 triumph over Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. Their attacking depth and pace proved too much for the opposition as they cruised into the final four. Up next is a Northeast Derby showdown with Shillong Lajong FC, who displayed grit and character to overcome Indian Navy 2-1 and reach their second straight Durand Cup semifinal.
 
With fierce regional pride and a place in the Durand Cup final at stake, fans can expect high-octane football on both nights. 

Durand Cup 2025 semis live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025 SF1 match kick off? 
The Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground)
 
When will Diamond Harbour FC vs Emami East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 SF2 match kick off? 
The Diamond Harbour FC vs Emami East Bengal FC match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST, on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium. 
Where to watch Durand Cup 2025 matches on television in India?
 
Live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Durand Cup 2025 matches in India? 
Live-streaming of the Durand Cup 2025 tournament will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

