Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match in India: Check date, venue and more

Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match in India: Check date, venue and more

This monumental faceoff is more than just a match-it's a celebration of football excellence, bringing together two of the most successful clubs in history.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

India is set to witness a historic moment in football as The Sports Front brings one of the greatest rivalries in world football to Indian soil for the first time! On April 6, 2025, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the legendary clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in what promises to be an unforgettable spectacle – Legends Faceoff. This iconic battle between two of the most celebrated football clubs will electrify fans in India and around the world.
 
For the first time, Indian football enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to see football royalty live in action. The match will feature some of the game’s biggest legends, with stars like Luís Figo, Fernando Morientes, and Rivaldo already confirmed to play, with more top players expected to be unveiled soon.  ALSO READ: Liverpool's Arne Slot gets 2-match touchline ban for confronting officials  El Clasico brought to India
 
 
This monumental faceoff is more than just a match—it's a celebration of football excellence, bringing together two of the most successful clubs in history. It will showcase the magic of football that has captivated fans for generations, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
 
John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, “Indian football fans have shown immense passion for the sport, and now, they will have the chance to witness football history in their own backyard. This event is about more than just a game—it's about placing India at the center of global sports entertainment.”
 
Anirudh Poddar, COO & CFO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, echoed these sentiments, adding, “The Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry is one of the most iconic in the history of sports. Indian fans will now experience it firsthand. Our goal is to position India as a key hub for marquee global sporting events, and this match marks an important step in that direction.”

Football lovers in India can now register on the District app by Zomato for early access to tickets before they go live. The ticket sale date will be announced soon, with tickets available on the District app and HSBC as the official banking partner. The HSBC Pre-Sale will begin on March 2, 2025, giving HSBC customers an exclusive chance to secure their seats ahead of the general public.
 
With more than 40 million La Liga fans in India, the country has become a powerhouse in global football. From record-breaking screenings to massive digital communities, Indian fans are shaping the future of football viewership. As Real Madrid Legends face Barcelona Legends for the first time on Indian soil, India is set to take center stage in world football, ushering in a new era of international sporting events.
 
The Sports Front is committed to redefining India’s sports industry, and bringing this football masterpiece to the country is a landmark achievement. This event reaffirms India's growing influence as a hub for global sports and entertainment. As the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona continues to captivate fans worldwide, this historic faceoff will be a testament to the passion and energy that football generates, uniting millions across borders.

Topics : Real Madrid FC Barcelona football

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

