Ronaldo returns to Spanish football! Buys minority stake in UD Almería

Ronaldo returns to Spanish football! Buys minority stake in UD Almería

While the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Al-Khereji acquired the club for €100 million to secure majority ownership.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a 25% stake in La Liga second division club UD Almeria now.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 5:37 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially returned to Spanish football. Not as a player, but as a minority owner of UD Almería. The former Real Madrid star, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, will join the club’s ownership alongside current president Mohamed Al-Khereji, a member of the Saudi royal family.
 
Al-Khereji became the majority owner of Almería last year, taking over from Turki Al-Sheikh, and has expressed a strong ambition to guide the Andalusian club back to La Liga as quickly as possible. He also owns a club in the Saudi Pro League, where Ronaldo recently scored a penalty in a 5-0 victory against Al-Najma.
 

Ronaldo’s Investment and Statement
 
Ronaldo’s involvement is through his company, CR7 Sports Investments, which manages much of his business portfolio. While the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Al-Khereji acquired the club for €100 million to secure majority ownership.
 
Ronaldo released a statement through CR7 Sports Investments:
 
“I have always wanted to contribute to football beyond my playing career. UD Almería is a club with strong foundations and significant growth potential. I am excited to work with the management team and support the next stage of the club’s development.” 
 
Al-Khereji Welcomes Ronaldo
 
Al-Khereji praised Ronaldo’s experience in Spanish football:
 
“We are thrilled that Cristiano chose our club to invest in. He is regarded as one of the greatest players ever, knows the Spanish leagues inside out, and understands the potential of our project, both on the pitch and in the academy.”
 
Playing Career Rumours and Almería’s Current Form
 
Recent rumors suggested Almería might sign Ronaldo as a player, but these reports were linked to his investment, not a transfer. However, sources indicate Ronaldo is interested in a European return at the top level, after leaving Manchester United, though no suitable offers materialized.
 
Almería are currently third in Segunda División, just one point shy of automatic promotion spots, and are competing in the play-offs with 15 games remaining. The club last featured in La Liga in 2024 but fell short of promotion last season after losing in the play-offs.

