Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

Since their 1-0 victory over Juventus in July, Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti, have been in excellent form, securing 10 wins from their last 12 matches.

RMA vs JUV

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

For the first time in seven years, Real Madrid and Juventus will meet on Europe’s grandest stage at the Santiago Bernabéu. These two European heavyweights have a long history of encounters in the Champions League, dating back to 1962, but none was as significant as their 2017 showdown. On that occasion, Real Madrid triumphed over Juventus to make history as the first team to win consecutive Champions League titles.
 
Since that epic final in Cardiff, both teams have undergone significant changes. When they faced off in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, both clubs boasted a host of new faces, both on the field and in the dugout. Since their 1-0 victory over Juventus in July, Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti, have been in excellent form, securing 10 wins from their last 12 matches.  In contrast, Juventus, who have struggled recently, are currently winless in their last six outings. As the two teams prepare to meet in Madrid, the match promises to be a crucial test for both sides as they look to make a statement in the UEFA Champions League.
 
 
Real Madrid team news
 
With El Clásico approaching, Real Madrid is cautious about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, who have recently returned to training after injuries but will miss the clash with Juventus. Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos, and Antonio Rüdiger are also unavailable, and David Alaba joins them in the injury list after picking up a calf injury against Getafe. 
 
Consequently, Xabi Alonso will need to rely on Federico Valverde and Raúl Asencio to fill in the defensive positions. Additionally, Alonso faces a key decision regarding the involvement of Jude Bellingham in the lineup. 

Juventus team news
 
Juventus received a boost with the return of Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova, both of whom participated in training and have been included in Tudor's squad for Wednesday’s match. However, the Italian side continues to miss Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, who are sidelined with knee and thigh injuries, respectively. Juventus has struggled without Bremer, failing to win since his absence. 
 
With the team under pressure, 20-year-old Kenan Yıldız will be expected to deliver another standout performance in the Champions League. While he impressed against Dortmund, Yıldız has not contributed to a goal in his last five matches.
 
Real Madrid vs Juventus starting 11 (probable)
 
Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Militão, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.
 
Juventus starting 11 (probable): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Yıldız; David.
 
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Juventus live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus be played?
 
The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be played on October 23.
 
What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus begin on October 23?
 
The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus will start at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus?
 
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid will host the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Topics : Football News Real Madrid Uefa Champions League

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

