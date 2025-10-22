Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCL Highlights: Barca, PSG get big wins; Arsenal crush Atletico Madrid

From PSG's 7-2 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen to Barcelona's six-goal masterclass and Erling Haaland's relentless scoring form, Tuesday's action was nothing short of spectacular.

FC Barcelona

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

It was a night of attacking brilliance in the UEFA Champions League, with 43 goals scored across nine games. From PSG's 7-2 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen to Barcelona’s six-goal masterclass and Erling Haaland’s relentless scoring form, Tuesday’s action was nothing short of spectacular.
 
PSG Run Riot in Leverkusen
 
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain put on a ruthless display, thrashing Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in Germany. The match was chaotic from the start, with both teams reduced to 10 men in the first half and Leverkusen awarded two penalties.
 
Desire Doue netted twice in the opening half, while Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele added to the tally after the break. Despite a stunning long-range goal from Aleix Garcia, Leverkusen was outclassed by PSG’s attacking power.
 
 
“That’s three wins from three. We’re top of the table and it’s a great feeling,” said Dembele, making his return from injury.

Lopez Hat Trick Headlines Barcelona’s 6-1 Rout
 
Barcelona bounced back from their earlier loss to PSG in emphatic fashion, crushing Olympiakos 6-1 at home.
 
Young midfielder Fermin Lopez stole the show with his first career hat trick, while Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, scored twice to make it four goals in three UCL games this season. Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.
 
The turning point came when Olympiakos’ Santiago Hezze was controversially sent off in the 57th minute. Barça took full advantage, scoring four goals in an 11-minute blitz.
 
“We have so many players who can score — it’s not a concern for us,” said Rashford.
 
Arsenal Blow Away Atletico Madrid
 
Premier League leaders Arsenal continued their perfect European campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.
 
After a tight first half, goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli set the tone before Viktor Gyokeres ended his scoring drought with a quick-fire double in the 67th and 70th minutes.
 
The Swedish striker had gone nine games without a goal but looked back to his best, much to the delight of manager Mikel Arteta.
 
“He fully deserves it. His work rate is exceptional,” Arteta said of Gyokeres.
 
Haaland Hits 24 for the Season as City Cruise
 
Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring streak to 12 consecutive games, netting his 24th goal of the season in Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Villarreal.
 
The Norwegian has now scored 53 Champions League goals in just 51 appearances, continuing to rewrite the record books. Bernardo Silva also found the net as City moved up to fifth in the group standings.
 
Napoli Humiliated by PSV Eindhoven
 
In the shock of the night, Napoli were dismantled 6-2 by PSV Eindhoven. Antonio Conte’s side fell apart late on, conceding three goals in the final 10 minutes after Lorenzo Lucca was sent off in the 76th.
 
The Italian champions now have just one win in three group games, raising questions about their European campaign.
 
Inter, Newcastle, Dortmund Secure Wins
 
Inter Milan maintained their 100% Champions League record, beating Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 with Lautaro Martinez continuing his fine form in Europe.
 
Newcastle United kept their hopes alive with a convincing 3-0 win over Benfica, thanks to a brace from Harvey Barnes, while Borussia Dortmund came out on top in a thrilling 4-2 victory in Copenhagen.
 
Elsewhere, Kazakhstan’s Kairat earned their first-ever Champions League point with a 0-0 draw against Pafos.

Topics : Football News Uefa Champions League FC Barcelona

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

