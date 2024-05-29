Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uefa CL Final: Dortmund seals sponsorship deal with arms manufacturer

Dortmund said Wednesday the three-year deal with Rheinmetall includes wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund

AP Dortmund (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Borussia Dortmund has signed a new sponsorship deal with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and will display the defense company's logo ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Dortmund said Wednesday the three-year deal with Rheinmetall includes wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds" starting from this week's buildup for the Champions League final Saturday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rheinmetall is building a new plant in northern Germany to produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year as part of European efforts to increase weapons production against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Security and defense are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones, Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement. Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : football Uefa Champions League Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon