Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Why Marcus Rashford suffered at Man United but is shining at Barcelona

Why Marcus Rashford suffered at Man United but is shining at Barcelona

Rashford appears to have rediscovered his form and confidence at Barcelona, currently leading La Liga after 14 games, with Real Madrid trailing by just a point.

Marcus Rashford is currently on a season long loan from Manchester United to FC Barcelona

Marcus Rashford is currently on a season long loan from Manchester United to FC Barcelona

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Marcus Rashford has faced a turbulent year in his football career. After falling out of favour at Manchester United under manager Ruben Amorim, who admitted he “could not get Rashford to buy into his ideas,” the English forward was first loaned to Aston Villa and has now found a new chapter at Barcelona.
 
A New Beginning in Spain
 
Rashford appears to have rediscovered his form and confidence at Barcelona, currently leading La Liga after 14 games, with Real Madrid trailing by just a point. Barcelona’s sporting director Deco shared insights into why Rashford struggled at United but is thriving in Spain.
 
 
“He’s happy with us. Marcus is a fantastic player. He faced the responsibility of becoming an important player at Man United, United, like us, are one of the biggest clubs in the world, too young. He suffered a bit with this change of generation at United too,” Deco said. “If you see United in the last five years, they had difficulties rebuilding the team, to become stronger again. He was there. So it’s not easy for a player [from whom] people demand a lot. When you are an important player, you have a lot of responsibility.” 

Also Read

Lionel Messi

Messi adds Hyderabad as the fourth stopover in 'GOAT Tour to India 2025'

Arsenal vs Bayern UCL

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo avoids FIFA World Cup 2026 ban despite red card suspension

MUN vs EVE

10-man EVE beat Man Utd 1-0 as Gueye sent off for slapping teammate | Video

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell reflects on Arsenal move, career lessons, and India trip

 
Why Barcelona Was the Perfect Fit?
 
Deco also highlighted why Barcelona took a chance on Rashford, noting his patience and versatility: “We were looking for a player like him on the market. A player that could play in the three positions up front. We were able to sign Marcus on loan now because of his desire to play for Barcelona. He waited a lot. He knew that we were dealing with financial rules. But he was patient. He waited and we’re happy to have him.”
 
The loan deal includes a clause allowing Barcelona to make Rashford’s move permanent for a fee as low as £26 million (€30 million).
 
A difficult exit from Manchester United
 
Rashford’s departure from Manchester United had already been foreshadowed during his loan to Aston Villa. Amorim explained the situation: “What I say is I couldn’t put Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it. And sometimes you have one player who is really good with one coach and the same player with another coach is different. I just wish the best to Rashford and Unai Emery (Aston Villa manager), and they can connect because he’s a very good player.”
 
While Rashford flourishes in Spain, Manchester United sit seventh in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, highlighting the contrast in fortunes between the player and his former club.

More From This Section

Curacao national football team

Curaçao become smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup

ESP vs TUR

Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

FIFA WC qualifiers Germany vs Slovakia

Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Italy finished 2nd in the World Cup qualifying group behind Norway and will now play the WC playoffs

Italy set for another tough play-off route to FIFA World Cup 2026

Topics : Football News Manchester United FC Barcelona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon