Nikhat Zareen's Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to China's Yu

The unseeded Nikhat, who was making her Games debut, struggled to find her range and lost the bout in a 5-0 verdict.

Nikhat Zareen, Nikhat, Zareen

Paris: India's Nikhat Zareen after her women’s 50kg Round of 16 boxing match against China's Wu Yu at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Zareen lost the match. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games after a shock defeat to Asian Games gold-medallist Wu Yu of China here on Thursday.
The unseeded Nikhat, who was making her Games debut, struggled to find her range and lost the bout in a 5-0 verdict.
Yu, the reigning flyweight (52kg) world champion, had received an opening round bye.
Nikhat, touted as one of India's strongest medal prospects before the Games, had defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in her opening round.

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

