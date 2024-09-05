Business Standard
Paris Paralympics 2024: How does the sport of wheelchair fencing work?

The wheelchair fencing competition at the Paralympic Games is in full swing, taking place under the prestigious glass dome of the Grand Palais in the heart of Paris.

Sep 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

The wheelchair fencing competition at the Paralympic Games is in full swing, taking place under the prestigious glass dome of the Grand Palais in the heart of Paris.
Here is what you need to know to follow the competition.
What is wheelchair fencing?

Wheelchair fencing adapts traditional fencing for athletes with impairments affecting their motor function.
Athletes compete in stationary wheelchairs fixed to the floor, relying solely on upper body strength, agility, and reflexes.
The objective is to score hits or touches on the opponent, recorded by an electronic system due to the speed of the bouts.
In singles competition, matches last three minutes or until one fencer scores 15 hits. In team events, three fencers from the same country compete one after another in singles bouts. The winning team is the first to reach 45 cumulative points or have the most points when time is up.

The weapons and rules

Wheelchair fencing features three types of weapons foil, pe, and saber each with distinct rules and target areas.
In foil bouts, the target area is limited to the opponent's trunk. In pe bouts, the whole body above the hips is a target area, including the mask, but fencers must touch with the tip of the weapon. When battling with the saber, the target area is any part of the upper body, and fencers can use any part of the blade.
Fencers are positioned according to whether they are right or left-handed, ensuring fair play and strategic positioning. The distance between the two fencers is set by the athlete with the shorter arm reach.
There are two categories for the severity of impairment: "Category A" fencers have a disability affecting at least one lower limb, while Category B fencers have a disability that prevents voluntary movement of the trunk.
Why is everyone speaking French?

Like its Olympic equivalent, the official language of wheelchair fencing is French. Referees use French commands like En garde and Allez! to start bouts.
The use of French dates back to the 19th century when Napoleon established fencing as a mandatory discipline in the military. Fencing grew in popularity in France and made its way to the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.
Wheelchair fencing was pioneered about half a century later by Ludwig Guttmann at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital in England after World War II as part of rehabilitation for patients with spinal cord injuries. It made its Paralympic debut at the inaugural Games in 1960.
A sport of emotion and skill

Wheelchair fencing is not only about technique, it's also a test of mental strength. The concentration required to counter an opponent's attacks and strike first often leads to outbursts.
After winning a bout, it's common to see fencers celebrating passionately, their shouts piercing through the Grand Palais as the crowd responds with applause.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

