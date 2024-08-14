Business Standard
Like Dravid, I want coach juniors before gradual progression: PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Legendary PR Sreejesh is a big fan of former India head coach Rahul Dravid's coaching philosophy and would similarly like to mentor the talented juniors with an aim to create a solid feeder system for national hockey team.
Just like Dravid worked his way up the ranks, first working with India's U-19 boys, followed by rising stars in A team and subsequently the senior team, the 'Custodian of India's dreams' won't mind working in the pathways system before being the chief national coach during the 2032 edition in Brisbane.
"I want to become a coach. That was always my plan but now there is a question of when. After retirement, family comes first. I need to talk with them if they are OK with this. Now you have to listen to your wife a little bit," Sreejesh told PTI editors at its headquarters here on Tuesday.
 
If he decides to take up coaching, Sreejesh is clear in his mind how to go about in the new role.
"The way I wanted is start with the juniors, and Rahul Dravid is an example. It's like you develop a bunch of players, get them into the senior team and let them follow you," he said.
"I start this year, next in 2025, we have the junior World Cup and in another two years, the senior team will be playing the World Cup. So may be, by 2028, I can produce 20 or 40 players and by 2029, I can have 15-20 players into the senior team and by 2030 almost like 30-35 players in the senior side.
"And 2032, I will be ready for the chief coach's position. If India gets to host the 2036 Olympic Games, I want to be the India coach," Sreejesh has his plans in place.
Sreejesh, 36, has become an icon in Indian hockey by winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in his glorious 18-year-old career.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

