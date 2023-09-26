Asian Games football: India holds training session ahead of Saudi clash

The Indian football team held its first training session in Hangzhou before their round of 16 match at the Asian Games.

"Finally got done with the first training session with our boys, enjoying beautiful facilities in Hangzhou. Only in the city they have 29 new stadiums and in the region 41. It's amazing what China has done for football infrastructure to grow the sport," India Head Coach Igor Stimac wrote on X.

Stimac earlier appreciated the Blue Tigers for qualifying to the round of 16 of the tournament even after completing their recovery sessions at a park in China.

India finished at second place in Group A with one win, one loss, and a draw. Sunil Chettri's side ended the group stage matches with four points from three games.

The Blue Tigers started their journey at the Asian Games with a 5-1 loss against China but won their second game against Bangladesh 1-0 and ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar.

Myanmar ended at third place with the same number of points while the host China topped group A with seven points.

Also Read Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings Tasteless supplements, yoga behind Ramika Jindal's success at Asian Games Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals Asian Games 2023: Indians sail past Pakistan and Singapore in Squash Asiad 2023: India's Divyansh-Ramita miss 10m mixed air rifle bronze medal Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur's silver in sailing adds to India's tally

India needed at least a draw in the match against Myanmar to go to the next round of the tournament.

In their upcoming Round of 16 match, India will take on Saudi Arabia on September 28 at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.