close
Sensex (-0.21%)
65886.68 -138.28
Nifty (0.01%)
19677.30 + 2.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5786.20 + 28.25
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
40416.30 + 10.60
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44681.95 -84.15
Heatmap

Asian Games 2023: Indians sail past Pakistan and Singapore in Squash

The Indian squash contingent began its Asian Games campaign with comfortable victories over Singapore and Pakistan, respectively, in the men's and women's team competitions here on Tuesday

Jakarta: India's Joshna Chinappa (L) during the women's squash semifinal match against Malaysia's Nicol David at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarata on Friday, Aug 31, 2018. Photo: PTI

India's Joshna Chinappa (L) during the women's squash match. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian squash contingent began its Asian Games campaign with comfortable victories over Singapore and Pakistan, respectively, in the men's and women's team competitions here on Tuesday.
The women's team comprising 15-year-old Anahat Singh, veteran Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna blanked Pakistan 3-0 in its opening Pool B match.
The first singles saw Asian Games debutant Anahat getting past Sadia Gul 11-6, 11-6, 11-3 in 16 minutes.
Joshna, playing the first match of her sixth Asian Games, took 13 minutes to beat Noor Ul Huda Sadiq 11-2, 11-5, 11-7.
India, silver medallists in the previous edition, completed their dominance when Tanvi thrashed Noor Ul Ain Ijaz 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.
Top two teams in Pool A and Pool B progress to the semifinals.

Also Read

Asiad 2023: India's golden generation of squash ready for one last dance

Asian Games LIVE updates: Neha secures Silver in Sailing; IND beat PAK 3-0

Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag pair get first-round bye in BWF World Championships

Sreeshankar wins silver at Asian Athletics C'ships, qualifies for Olympics

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi bows out in quarterfinal in fencing

Asiad 2023: India's Divyansh-Ramita miss 10m mixed air rifle bronze medal

Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur's silver in sailing adds to India's tally

Asian Games: Men's 4x100m medley team smashes national record; enters final

Asian Games LIVE updates: Neha secures Silver in Sailing; IND beat PAK 3-0

Third seeds India are paired in Pool B alongside Malaysia, Macau, China, Pakistan and Nepal.
In the men's event, top seeds India outplayed Singapore 3-0.
Harinder Pal Sandhu, back to playing singles after a long injury lay-off, had to fight hard for a 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 7-11 win over Jerome Clement in the opening singles.
India's highest ranked player Saurav Ghosal, who like Joshna is competing in his sixth Asian Games, was tested in the first game by Samuel Kang before prevailing 11-9, 11-1, 11-4 in 37 minutes.
Abhay Singh took care of Marcus Phua in straight games 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 to ensure a comfortable win for India, who face Qatar later on Tuesday.
The others in India's group include Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal.
Ghosal led team had finished with a bronze in the previous edition.
Having won the gold back in 2014, the team is targeting the top of the podium here.
On Wednesday, the men will face Pakistan in a Pool A game. The clash should be more competitive than the one-side contest in the women's competition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Indian sports

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon