Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Pavlyuchenkova QF live streaming

Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Pavlyuchenkova QF live streaming

Aryna Sabalenka will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

The women’s singles defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, is all set to face one of her biggest challenges in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 21, in the form of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka, who has won all her four rounds in this edition of the Australian Open 2025 in straight sets and is on an 18-match winning streak in the competition, trails Pavlyuchenkova in head-to-head records by 1-2. However, despite the rivalry records against her, the Belarusian Sabalenka will be the firm favourite to book her place in the semifinals, given the kind of form she is in.
 
 
Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova, who had to play three-set thrillers in the first two rounds of the Australian Open 2025 against Yuan Yue and Anastasia Potapova, found her form in time and went on to win the next two rounds in straight sets to book her date with the defending champion in the quarterfinals. She will try to draw confidence from her head-to-head record and will aim for yet another upset in the competition by booking her place in the semifinals on Tuesday.
 
The last time these two came face to face was in the third round of the French Open 2021, where Pavlyuchenkova beat Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.
 
Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova journey so far
 
Aryna Sabalenka:

  • First round: def Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2
  • Second round: def Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5
  • Third round: def Clara Tauson 7-6, 6-4
  • Fourth round: def Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova:
  • First round: def Yuan Yue 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
  • Second round: def Anastasia Potapova 7-6, 2-6, 6-2
  • Third round: def Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2
  • Fourth round: def Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-0

Australian Open 2025 QF Aryna Sabalenka vs Pavlyuchenkova live telecast and streaming details

When will Aryna Sabalenka play her QF match vs Pavlyuchenkova in the Australian Open 2025? 
Sabalenka will play her Australian Open quarterfinal match against Pavlyuchenkova on January 21.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match be available in India? 
In India, the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match be available in India? 
For live streaming, fans can catch all the action on the Sony LIV app in India.
 

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

