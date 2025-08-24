Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Commonwealth Weightlifting in Mirabai's sights as World C'ship prep begins

Commonwealth Weightlifting in Mirabai's sights as World C'ship prep begins

While immediate focus is on the Ahmedabad event, Chanu revealed that her ultimate target is a podium finish at the World Championships in Norway

Mirabai Chanu, Mirabai, Chanu

Paris: Mirabai Chanu Sikhom of India competes in the Women 49kg Snatch of the Weightlifting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 07 August 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mirabai Chanu is on a comeback trail after a spate of injuries and the first pit stop is Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship starting here Friday which will be her dress rehearsal for the marquee World Championship in Norway in October.

While immediate focus is on Ahmedabad event, Chanu revealed that her ultimate target is podium finish at the World Championships in Norway in October and the Asian Games in Japan next year.

I'm not putting all my effort into Ahmedabad because I'm preparing for the World Championships. My biggest target is the Asian Games, where I aim to break world records and win a medal, as I have none there yet, she said on the eve of the Championship.

 

The silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 31-year-old Mirabai has had a few setbacks in past few years due to injuries and also missed out on a possible bronze medal at the Paris Games last year.

Mirabai, who competes in the 48 kg category, is confident of lifting 90 kg in the snatch section at the Commonwealth event where Indians have traditionally been a dominant force.

Also Read

Coffee with BS: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifter, Olympian

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu targets the missing medal in her trophy cabinetpremium

waste-to-energy plants

Delhi's waste-to-energy plants compliant, pose minimal health risks: Report

AUS vs SA

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia skipper Marsh wins the coin flip, opts to bat first

Arjun Babuta, Arjun, Babuta

Arjun-Elavenil bag 10m air rifle mixed gold; Shambhav win junior event

Sreeshankar Murali

National Inter-State Athletics: Dhanalakshmi, Animesh, Annu shine together

Mirabai, who has been training rigorously under renowned physiotherapist Aaron Horschig in the USA, credited the program for significantly aiding her recovery from past injuries, including a thigh injury sustained at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Training with Aaron has been a game-changer, especially for managing injuries, she said, emphasizing her readiness for the tournament.

As the newly appointed chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation's Athletes Commission, Chanu is embracing her leadership role with a vision to revolutionize the sport, particularly for women.

It is a big responsibility. We've started a weightlifting centre in Modinagar, named Weightlifting Warriors, specifically for girls, to prepare them for the 2036 Olympics, she shared.

Her Tokyo silver brought about a marked changed in parental mindset and inspired more girls to take up weightlifting.

Female athletes are fewer in weightlifting, but I'm proud that my Tokyo medal changed how parents see their daughters' potential, she said, noting the rise of talented players from her home state of Manipur.

Mirabai also praised the state-of-the-art stadium in Ahmedabad, calling it absolutely fantastic and a boon for emerging athletes.

I wasn't expecting such a beautiful stadium. This infrastructure will definitely help young players, she remarked.

Addressing the issue of doping that has plagued Indian weightlifting for a long time, Mirabai took a firm stand, urging athletes to avoid performance enhancing drugs.

I don't support doping. It will ruin careers. I advise players to stay away from wrongdoings, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wrestling

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers disappoint, Anil Mor falls short of bronze

Venus Williams

US Open peers say Venus Williams' greatness matters more than her age

Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle

US women dominate Grand Slams; can an American man win the 2025 US Open?

Elavenil mixed team

Arjun-Elavenil pair clinch Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event

Vishal TK

Vishal targets podium at 2026 CWG and Asian Games after record feat

Topics : Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon