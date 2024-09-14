Diamond League Final 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final event today

India's Neeraj Chopra is set to feature in yet another final as he competes in the Diamond League Final 2024 on September 14 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

Neeraj has been performing consistently this season and secured a spot in the final event despite participating in only two Diamond League meets this year.

His season-best throw of 89.49 m at the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 ensured that the double Olympic medallist finished among the top athletes and earned a final berth in Brussels. Neeraj is currently in 4th position with 14 points in the standings.

He will face tough competition from Grenada's Anderson Peters, Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch, and Germany's Julian Weber among the finalists tonight.

The winner of tonight's event will receive a 'Diamond Trophy', $30,000 in prize money, and a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships. The second-place finisher earns $12,000.

Neeraj Chopra Live Timing Today (IST), Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

When is the Brussels Diamond League Final 2024?

The Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 will take place on September 13 and September 14.

At what time does Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will start at 1:52 AM IST on September 15 (Saturday night).

Which TV channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brussels Diamond League 2024, where Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

JioCinema will live stream Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.