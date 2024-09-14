Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live time, streaming

Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live time, streaming

Neeraj Chopra will be up against a tough line-up featuring Paris 2024 bronze medallist Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Germany's Julian Weber among others

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's javelin hero Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League 2024 final event in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Chopra will aim to secure his first major prize after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris last month. He participated in two Diamond League meets this year and managed to secure a place in the final after finishing fourth in the standings with 14 points.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chopra's season-best throw of 89.49m came at the Lausanne Diamond League recently despite having troubles with his groin lately. He finished second in Laussane behind Anderson Peters who threw past the 90m mark.
 
 
Top 10 throws by India’s Neeraj Chopra
Rank Throw Competition Date
1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
2 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 23, 2024
3 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics – Finals August 8, 2024
4 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics – Qualification August 6, 2024
5 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku) June 14, 2022
6 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022
7 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023
8 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023
9 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023
10 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022


Chopra up against the best again

However, the two-time Olympic medallist will face tough competition in Brussels, including Paris 2024 bronze medallist Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Germany's Julian Weber, among others.

More From This Section

Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: India beat rivals Pakistan 2-1, continue winning run

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal full schedule, time, streaming

India vs Pakistan

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Pakistan hockey live time, streaming

Max Verstappen F1

Max Verstappen and Red Bull's era of F1 dominance comes under threat

Indian Hockey Team

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India look to continue supremacy over PAK


Anderson Peters finished with 29 points, while Julian Weber secured the second spot with 21 points.

Pakistani Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem did not qualify for the final, as he only participated in one of the 14 Diamond League meets.

Neeraj's best ever throw of 89.94m also came in the Diamond League back in 2022. It will be interesting to see how Neeraj approaches the final and whether he can breach the elusive 90m mark on the night or not.


Neeraj Chopra live timing today (IST), Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 live streaming and telecast details:

When is the Brussels Diamond League Final 2024?

The Brussels Diamond League final 2024 will take place on September 13 and September 14.

At what time does Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will start at 1:52 AM IST on September 15 (Saturday night).

Which TV channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brussels Diamond League 2024, where Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

JioCinema will live stream Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.

Also Read

Omega Closing Ceremony at Paris Olympics 2024 (Pic-File)

Armand Duplantis sets pole vault meet record in Diamond League 2024 Final

Avinash Sable

Avinash Sable finishes ninth in his maiden Diamond League final

Diamond League final 2024 Avinash Sable

Diamond League Final: Avinash Sable 3000m steeplechase live time, streaming

Athletics Relay, Tokyo Olympics 2021

AFI to rejig qualification system, domestic calendar from next season

Athletics, sports, track and field

Srihari Natraj wins; Tamil Nadu quartet breaks mixed 4x100m medley record

Topics : athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon