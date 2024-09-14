Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live time, streaming

India's javelin hero Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League 2024 final event in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday at the King Baudouin Stadium.
Chopra will aim to secure his first major prize after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris last month. He participated in two Diamond League meets this year and managed to secure a place in the final after finishing fourth in the standings with 14 points.
Chopra's season-best throw of 89.49m came at the Lausanne Diamond League recently despite having troubles with his groin lately. He finished second in Laussane behind Anderson Peters who threw past the 90m mark.
|Top 10 throws by India’s Neeraj Chopra
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|Date
|1
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|2
|89.49m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2024
|August 23, 2024
|3
|89.45m
|Paris 2024 Olympics – Finals
|August 8, 2024
|4
|89.34m
|Paris 2024 Olympics – Qualification
|August 6, 2024
|5
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku)
|June 14, 2022
|6
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|August 26, 2022
|7
|88.88m
|Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou)
|October 4, 2023
|8
|88.77m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q
|August 25, 2023
|9
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|May 5, 2023
|10
|88.44m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
Chopra up against the best again
However, the two-time Olympic medallist will face tough competition in Brussels, including Paris 2024 bronze medallist Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Germany's Julian Weber, among others.
More From This Section
Anderson Peters finished with 29 points, while Julian Weber secured the second spot with 21 points.
Pakistani Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem did not qualify for the final, as he only participated in one of the 14 Diamond League meets.
Neeraj's best ever throw of 89.94m also came in the Diamond League back in 2022. It will be interesting to see how Neeraj approaches the final and whether he can breach the elusive 90m mark on the night or not.
Neeraj Chopra live timing today (IST), Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 live streaming and telecast details:
When is the Brussels Diamond League Final 2024?
The Brussels Diamond League final 2024 will take place on September 13 and September 14.
At what time does Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event begin?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will start at 1:52 AM IST on September 15 (Saturday night).
Which TV channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024?
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024.
How to watch the live streaming of the Brussels Diamond League 2024, where Neeraj Chopra will be in action?
JioCinema will live stream Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.