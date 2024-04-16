'Enforce sale of RCB to a new owner': Mahesh Bhupathi tells BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday faced yet another defeat, their sixth of the season. The team lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi said that RCB should be sold to a new owner and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to enforce a deal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhupathi said, "For the sake of the sport , the IPL , the fans and even the players, I think BCCI needs to enforce the sale of RCB to a new owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic."

For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic April 15, 2024

According to a report on NDTV.com, former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan said RCB have not been able to fire despite having some great stars in the line-up. "What I like about the fact that RCB have never won is that it proves to me that team sport is not just about individuals. You can go and buy all the biggest individual names and put them into a team but it doesn't mean you're going to win and it's been proven by RCB," said Vaughan on the Ranveer Show on YouTube,

He added that the RCB has some big players such as AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, but has been unable to perform.

"They've signed some incredible players — AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf — unbelievable players. But it tells you that unless you get the whole team operating and every single player knowing the roles and identifying different roles for different people, it might be that you have to rejig your team slightly just to allow someone else to flourish in a different position. I don't see RCB doing that."

The RCB is currently at the 10th place on the points table, with just one win in seven matches. The team will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 21.