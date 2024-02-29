Malik to Vyshak: Decoding BCCI's fast bowling central contract to 5 pacers

BCCI announced the annual retainership on Wednesday, giving central contracts to sixteen batters, eight pacers and six spinners. The list of 16 batters also includes Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, who are batting all-rounders.

Meanwhile, the selection committee also recommended fast bowling contracts to five players, namely Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Former cricketers have welcomed the BCCI move to give central contracts to pacers. India is set to tour Australia at the end of 2024 and it would give good motivation to these pacers to keep themselves ready for the challenges ahead.

India won the previous two Test series Down Under and certainly, the Indian team would be eyeing a hattrick of series win in Australia this time around.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was with the team during the previous two Australia tours, heaped praises on the selection committee for coming up with the idea of fast bowling contracts.







In a social media post on X, Shastri wrote, "Big applause to BCCI and JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year."

Meanwhile, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop took to the social media platform ‘X’, and termed the contracts to Indian pacers, a very innovative move.

"Very innovative move by India to give out fast-bowling contracts. I am a big fan of that, especially to see Umran Malik's name in that list. Any team that wants to be globally competitive must procure and develop quality fast-bowlers."





Meanwhile, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop took to the social media platform 'X', and termed the contracts to Indian pacers, a very innovative move.

So how selection committee pick five pacers and how did they perform the previous year?

Umran Malik

Umran Malik is India's fastest pacer. He hails from Jammu and represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League.

24-year-old pacer became talk of the town when he clocked the speed of 150kmph in IPL 2022. However, he failed to find a place in India squad last year.

But the fast bowling contract shows the Jammu pacer is still in India's scheme of things.

In Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Umran played five matches and picked just four wickets at an average of 38.50.

His performance in IPL 2024 is certainly going to define his international career further.



Umrah Malik in Indian Premier League





Umran Malik IPL stats Bowling YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 25 487 757 29 5/25 26.1 9.33 16.79 1 1 2023 8 120 217 5 2/32 43.4 10.85 24 0 0 2022 14 295 444 22 5/25 20.18 9.03 13.41 1 1 2021 3 72 96 2 1/21 48 8 36 0 0



Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal, who represented Gujarat Titans in the previous two seasons, is etched in the memory of cricket fans courtesy Rinku Singh, who hit him for five sixes in last over of match in IPL 2023.

Dayal was not picked by Gujarat after that drubbing. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought 26-year-old Dayal during IPL 2024 auction for Rs 5 crore.



Yash Dayal IPL stats Bowling YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 14 276 461 13 3/40 35.46 10.02 21.23 0 0 2023 5 84 165 2 1/31 82.5 11.79 42 0 0 2022 9 192 296 11 3/40 26.91 9.25 17.45 0 0



Akash Deep

Akash Deep made an impressive Test debut during the India vs England Test series as he took three wickets on Day 1 of Ranchi Test. Akash represents Bengal in domestic cricket and RCB in IPL.

Akash Deep IPL stats Bowling YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 7 143 264 6 3/45 44 11.08 23.83 0 0 2023 2 30 59 1 1/29 59 11.8 30 0 0 2022 5 113 205 5 3/45 41 10.88 22.6 0 0



Vidwath Kaverappa

Vidwarh Kaverappa came to the limelight after taking 10 wickets in a match in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals for Karnataka in Nagpur.

He was part of India A team that played against England Lions in January in Ahmedabad.

Kaverappa picked 25 wckets in five matches at an average of 20.16 in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Vyshak is also represents Karnataka in domestic cricket while RCB is his home during the Indian Premier League.

In Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Vyshak has 39 scalps to his name in eight matches at an average of 23.61.