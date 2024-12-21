Business Standard

Ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa faces arrest for Rs 24 lakh provident fund fraud

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa, now director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands, faces arrest for allegedly withholding Rs 24 lakh in employees' PF contributions

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged fraud involving provident fund contributions of employees at a clothing company he oversees. Uthappa, who serves as the director of Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, has until December 27 to settle dues amounting to nearly Rs 24 lakh. Failure to comply will result in his arrest, according to an NDTV report.
 
The warrant, issued on December 4 by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy, accuses the 39-year-old ex-batsman of deducting provident fund contributions from his employees' salaries but failing to deposit the funds into their accounts. The company owes Rs 23,36,602 in damages, which the authorities aim to recover from Uthappa.  
 
 
The official notice highlights the severe impact of the non-remittance on employees, stating, “Due to non-remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund Accounts of the poor workers.” 
 
The letter further directs the police to arrest Uthappa and return the warrant by December 27 if the dues remain unpaid.  
 
Robin Uthappa, a celebrated cricketer known for his role in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, played 59 international matches for India. In his illustrious career, he amassed 1,183 runs in 54 ODI innings, including seven half-centuries. Uthappa also enjoyed immense popularity in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing top franchises and earning a reputation as a dependable player on the field.  
 

