Business Standard
F1 legend Mika Hakkinen opens karting track in Chennai

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) here on Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by India's two former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.
At an emotionally charged function, Hakkinen, the F1 champion in 1998 and 1999, and popularly known as the Flying Finn, provided an insight into the mind and making of a World Champion.
You must learn to lose and enjoy the win, and to control your emotions. As you move up the racing ladder, it is a whole different World out there. There is a lot of pressure from family, friends and teams. So, you must be able to deal with the pressure. But everything is up here, he said, pointing to his temple.
 
Hakkinen, on a whistle stop visit to India enroute to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, was all praise for the MIKA track which he said can spawn a generation of talented drivers in India.
Karting is a good way to start your racing career, and this MIKA track offers a wonderful platform for kids to make a beginning. I hope they enjoy their karting stint, he said.

Hakkinen singled out Kush Maini as possibly the next Indian to make it to Formula 1. Kush Maini is good. He is doing well in F2. I feel he has it in him to go all the way to F1, he said.
Incidentally, the foundation stone for the Madras International Circuit was laid by three times F1 World Champion Jackie Stewart, also known as the Flying Scot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

