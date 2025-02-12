Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Vowed to fight back against IBA's accusations, says Algerian boxer Khelif

Vowed to fight back against IBA's accusations, says Algerian boxer Khelif

I have been knocked down more times than I can count. But I have never stayed down, Khelif said late Tuesday on her Instagram account

Imane Khelif

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Algeria boxer Imane Khelif, who found herself in the middle of a bitter divide about gender in sports during the Paris Olympics, has denounced false and offensive accusations from the International Boxing Association.

I have been knocked down more times than I can count. But I have never stayed down, Khelif said late Tuesday on her Instagram account.

The IBA said this week it will file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee in the U.S., France and Switzerland. The Swiss-based IOC allowing female boxers Khelif and Lin Yu-ting to compete and win gold medals in Paris last year may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution, the IBA claimed.

 

Khelif responded by saying she will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that my rights and the principles of fair competition are upheld."  "Those responsible of these actions must be held accountable, and we will pursue all available legal avenues to ensure that justice prevails," she added.

The Russian-led IBA has been banished from the Olympics but it cited an executive order on transgender athletes by United States President Donald Trump to justify the criminal complaints.

Also Read

Nishant Dev, Nishant

World Championship medallist boxer Nishant Dev to make professional debut

Boxing

Coaching crisis, Olympic setbacks mark a disastrous year for Indian boxing

Jake Paul

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype

Nikhat Zareen, Nikhat, Zareen

I want a personal coach, need to improve strength: Boxer Nikhat Zareen

mary kom

Weight management is the athlete's responsibility: Indian Boxer Mary Kom

Khelif said the IBA has again made baseless accusations that are false and offensive, using them to further their agenda. This is a matter that concerns not just me but the broader principles of fairness and due process in sport.

The IOC has consistently said the boxers from Algeria and Taiwan, who were assigned female at birth and identify as women, complied with all the rules for the Olympic tournament. Both also competed in Tokyo in 2021 and did not win medals.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified from the 2023 world championships run by the IBA, which said they failed eligibility tests.

The two female athletes mentioned by IBA are not transgender athletes, the IOC reiterated on Monday.

Khelif advanced through the Olympic Games amid international scrutiny and uninformed speculation about her sex. Despite being born and raised as a woman, she found herself at the center of Western debates about gender, sex and sports after failing unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition from the IBA in 2023.

I have seen adversity before, Khelif said. I have fought through every setback, every false accusation, every attempt to erase me. And I have won. Each obstacle has only strengthened my resolve. I will continue to compete with honor and integrity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PT Usha, PT, Usha

Meghalaya to host next edition of National Games in 2027: IOA's PT Usha

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Freestyle Grand Slam Chess: D Gukesh knocked out after a loss to Caruna

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods withdraws from signature event following mother's passing

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani wins 36th National Gold at Indian Snooker Championship

PV Sindhu

India's challenge grows at Badminton Asia Mixed Team after Sindhu ruled out

Topics : boxing 2024 Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon