French Open 2024: Sabalenka and Medvedev advance amid rain disruptions

The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka. File Photo: X

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed out of the rain and moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.
The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.
The inclement weather, which is expected to last for much of the day, halted play on all courts not equipped with a roof for the third consecutive day.
"It's going to be a bit tricky today. So we're keeping our fingers crossed," tournament director Amlie Mauresmo said.
Sabalenka, who reached the French Open semifinals last year, will next face Paula Badosa, a close friend and her doubles partner for this year's clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
 
"It's always tough to play your friend," Sabalenka said.
"But we know how to separate court and life."

No. 4 Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion in 2022, advanced by beating Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4.
Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round after his opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired while trailing 6-1 5-0. The Serbian player decided to quit the match after 55 minutes of play.
Three days after defeating Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
"The crowd is always unbelievable in Paris, since we got the two new roofs it's even more electric," Zverev said.
"When you guys are rooting for me, it's even better.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

