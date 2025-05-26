Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2025 matches on May 26: Alcaraz, Swiatek in action today

French Open 2025 matches on May 26: Alcaraz, Swiatek in action today

In the men's singles draw, world No. 2 Alcaraz will take on Italy's Giulio Zeppieri, who progressed through the qualifiers.

French Open

French Open

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are set to begin their French Open 2025 campaigns on Monday, Day 2 of the tournament at Roland Garros in Paris.
 
In the men’s singles draw, world No. 2 Alcaraz will take on Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri, who progressed through the qualifiers. Meanwhile, top-seeded Jannik Sinner will face a home challenge in Arthur Rinderknech of France.
 
On the women’s side, fifth seed and reigning champion Iga Swiatek will open her title defense against Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova. Tenth seed Paula Badosa also features in a high-profile clash, taking on former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the opening round. 
 
 
French Open 2025 matches on May 26
Court Category Match Time (IST)
Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles [5] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) 15:30:00
Court Philippe-Chatrier Women’s Singles [10] Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Naomi Osaka (JPN)
Court Philippe-Chatrier Men’s Singles [WC] Terence Atmane (FRA) vs [WC] Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Court Philippe-Chatrier Men’s Singles [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Not before 11:45 PM
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles [9] Emma Navarro (USA) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 14:30:00
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Men’s Singles [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [Q] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Women’s Singles Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Bernarda Pera (USA)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen Men’s Singles [14] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Nicolas Jarry (FRA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Men’s Singles [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [Q] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 14:30:00
Court Simonne-Mathieu Men’s Singles [4] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles Katie Boulter (GBR) vs [Q] Carole Monnet (FRA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu Women’s Singles [7] Madison Keys (USA) vs [Q] Daria Saville (AUS)
Court 14 Women’s Singles [12] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [Q] Julia Riera (ARG) 14:30:00
Court 14 Women’s Singles [WC] Diane Parry (FRA) vs Robin Montgomery (FRA)
Court 14 Men’s Singles [WC] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
Court 14 Men’s Singles [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) vs Christopher O’Connell (AUS)
Court 7 Men’s Singles Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs [Q] Ugo Blanchet (FRA) 14:30:00
Court 7 Men’s Singles [10] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Court 7 Women’s Singles [15] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)
Court 7 Women’s Singles [WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
Court 7 Women’s Singles [LL] Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Court 6 Men’s Singles [25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 14:30:00
Court 6 Men’s Singles [20] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
Court 6 Women’s Singles [17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) vs Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Court 6 Women’s Singles Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Camila Osorio (COL)
Court 8 Women’s Singles Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN) 14:30:00
Court 8 Women’s Singles Danielle Collins (USA) vs Jodie Burrage (GBR)
Court 8 Men’s Singles Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Court 8 Men’s Singles Marcos Giron (USA) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
Court 9 Men’s Singles [WC] Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 14:30:00
Court 9 Women’s Singles Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) vs Maya Joint (AUS)
Court 9 Men’s Singles [27] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Pedro Martinez (ESP)
Court 9 Women’s Singles [20] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Court 12 Women’s Singles Veronika Kudermetova vs Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 14:30:00
Court 12 Women’s Singles [19] Liudmila Samsonova vs Mayar Sherif (EGY)
Court 12 Men’s Singles [24] Karen Khachanov vs Alexander Vukic (AUS)
Court 12 Men’s Singles Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)
Court 13 Men’s Singles [23] Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Luciano Darderi (ITA) 14:30:00
Court 13 Women’s Singles Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) vs Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
Court 13 Men’s Singles [18] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)
Court 13 Women’s Singles [21] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Polina Kudermetova
Court 4 Men’s Singles Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Sebastian Baez (ARG)
Court 4 Men’s Singles Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Court 4 Women’s Singles Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs McCartney Kessler (USA)
Court 4 Women’s Singles [22] Clara Tauson (DEN) vs Magda Linette (POL)
Court 5 Women’s Singles [Q] Tamara Korpatsch (GER) vs [LL] Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 14:30:00
Court 5 Men’s Singles [26] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs [Q] Pablo Llamas Ruiz (ESP)
Court 5 Men’s Singles [Q] Filip Misolic (AUT) vs Yunchaokete Bu (CHN)
Court 5 Women’s Singles Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Greet Minnen (BEL)
 
 

More From This Section

French Open 2025 day 1 recap

French Open 2025 round-up: Sabalenka, Tiafoe enter second round with ease

Kush Maini

Kush Maini creates history, becomes first Indian to win Formula 2 race

French Open 2025 schedule

Djokovic to Sabalenka: Full list of Round 1 matches of French Open 2025

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj wins silver at Memorial Janusza with 84.14m throw, Weber wins gold

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto (L-R)

Like minded Tanisha-Dhruv reviving mixed doubles magic in India with flair

Topics : French Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon