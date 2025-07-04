Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gukesh stuns Carlsen again to seize commanding lead at Super United Chess

Gukesh stuns Carlsen again to seize commanding lead at Super United Chess

Carlsen vs Gukesh chess: Despite starting with the king pawn opening and gaining an early edge, Carlsen's strategy faltered under pressure

D Gukesh, Gukesh

World Chess Champion D Gukesh poses for photographers. (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

In a showdown that echoed across the chess world, reigning world champion D Gukesh toppled world number one Magnus Carlsen yet again—this time in dramatic fashion at the Super United Rapid and Blitz chess tournament. With nerves of steel and moves as sharp as ever, Gukesh claimed his fifth straight win, emerging as the sole leader after six rounds with a near-flawless 10 points out of a possible 12.
 
Five in a row: Gukesh’s dominance continues 
Adding to his earlier victories, the triumph over Carlsen late Thursday marked Gukesh’s fifth consecutive win in the tournament. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy now stands two points clear of his closest competitor, Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who trails with 8 points. American Wesley So occupies third place with 7 points, one ahead of a three-way tie between Carlsen, Holland’s Anish Giri, and Croatia’s Ivan Saric.
 
 
Grit and grace under pressure
  Despite starting with the king pawn opening and gaining an early edge, Carlsen's strategy faltered under pressure. Gukesh, playing black, found immaculate counterplay at a critical juncture, forcing Carlsen to sacrifice two minor pieces for a rook and a couple of pawns. But the real drama unfolded in the endgame, where Gukesh calmly dismantled the world number one’s flawed plan, sealing the win in 49 composed moves.

A victory steeped in symbolism 
This victory was not just another win. It came against a rival who has previously questioned Gukesh’s mettle in rapid formats. Carlsen, known for his intensity, had even slammed the table after losing to Gukesh in classical chess at the Norway Chess tournament earlier this year. Thursday’s result, especially with black pieces, carried an extra sting—and extra glory.
 
Pragg's struggles continue 
Meanwhile, fellow Indian star R Praggnanandhaa remains in pursuit of his first win in the event. He drew all three of his matches on Thursday—against Caruana, Carlsen, and Giri—and currently shares the seventh spot with American Fabiano Caruana on five points. With three rounds left in the rapid segment, Pragg will need a strong finish to make a mark.
 
Current Standings After Round 6
  • D Gukesh (India) – 10 points
  • Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) – 8 points
  • Wesley So (USA) – 7 points
  • 4-6. Ivan Saric (Croatia), Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Anish Giri (Netherlands) – 6 points each
  • 7-8. Fabiano Caruana (USA), R Praggnanandhaa (India) – 5 points each
  • Alireza Firouzja (France) – 4 points
  • Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) – 3 points

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

