India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

The Indian women’s hockey team will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they gear up to face Japan in their second group-stage clash of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on September 6. After a resounding 11-0 triumph over Thailand in their opening encounter, Salima Tete and her side have sent a strong message to their rivals and are looking well-set to make a deep run in the tournament being held in China.
India's attacking intensity and defensive organisation were on full display in their first match, and they will hope to replicate that form against a much stronger opponent. Japan, meanwhile, were equally dominant in their opener, dismantling Singapore 9-0, and will be eager to put India to the test in what promises to be a more evenly contested tie.
With both teams coming off massive wins, the stage is set for a high-octane battle as the competition level rises. This match is likely to be India’s first real challenge in the tournament and will serve as a strong indicator of their readiness to compete for the title. Fans can expect a tight and exciting contest between two in-form sides.India squad for Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025:
Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
India vs Japan Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey live timing and streaming details
When will India vs Japan women's hockey match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
The India vs Japan women's hockey match will be played on September 6.
What will be the live match timing for India vs Japan women's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025?
The match on Sept 6 against Japan will take place at 4:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.