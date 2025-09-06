Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

With both teams coming off massive wins, the stage is set for a high-octane battle as the competition level rises.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian women’s hockey team will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they gear up to face Japan in their second group-stage clash of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on September 6. After a resounding 11-0 triumph over Thailand in their opening encounter, Salima Tete and her side have sent a strong message to their rivals and are looking well-set to make a deep run in the tournament being held in China.
 
India's attacking intensity and defensive organisation were on full display in their first match, and they will hope to replicate that form against a much stronger opponent. Japan, meanwhile, were equally dominant in their opener, dismantling Singapore 9-0, and will be eager to put India to the test in what promises to be a more evenly contested tie.
 
 
With both teams coming off massive wins, the stage is set for a high-octane battle as the competition level rises. This match is likely to be India’s first real challenge in the tournament and will serve as a strong indicator of their readiness to compete for the title. Fans can expect a tight and exciting contest between two in-form sides. 
  India squad for Women's hockey Asia Cup 2025: 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs China live streaming, Super 4 points table

India vs Thailand

India crush Thailand 11-0 in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 opening tie

IND vs THA Women's Asia Cup 2025

India vs Thailand hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

Check hockey live score updates of Super 4 matches of Asia Cup 2025 here

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Malaysia 4-1; China crush Korea 3-0

India vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Hockey Asia Cup: India vs Malaysia live streaming, Super 4 points table

 
Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
 
India vs Japan Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey live timing and streaming details
 
When will India vs Japan women's hockey match be played during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The India vs Japan women's hockey match will be played on September 6.
 
What will be the live match timing for India vs Japan women's hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025?
 
The match on Sept 6 against Japan will take place at 4:30 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
 
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.
 

More From This Section

US Open 2025

US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

US Open 2025

US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final schedule, live time and streaming

Asia Cup hockey 2025 Super 4 points table and leaderboard

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table, team rankings, India next match

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round full schedule India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 live match timings IST

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 full schedule, India match list live streaming

Topics : Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon