Ministry bans extra support staff for 2026 Asiad, even if not govt. billed

Ministry bans extra support staff for 2026 Asiad, even if not govt. billed

The new policy excludes the Olympics and other such international competitions where athlete or team participation is determined by qualification standards set by the respective federations.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Athletes with "real chance of winning medals" will be the only ones considered for inclusion, stated the Sports Ministry as it unveiled a stringent selection criteria for the 2026 Asian Games, which focusses on continental rankings and bars additional coaches and support staff even at no cost to government.

The five-page document uploaded on the ministry's website on Wednesday makes it clear that only those among the top-six in individual and top-eight in team sports at the Asian level would be eligible for nomination from the national federations.

The Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4 next year.

 

"The aim is to ensure that the athletes who have real chance of winning medal are only considered for participation in multidisciplinary sports events," stated the ministry, tightening the process that has been criticised for being haphazard and lacking in clarity in the past.

"If it comes to notice of the Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) that the aim is just for participation and not aiming for excellence (medal winning), names of such sportspersons and teams will not be approved after giving proper justification," it stated. 

"Only those sportspersons, coaches and support staff will be part of the contingent, whose names have been cleared at cost to the government and no additional sportspersons, coach and support staff will be included even at no cost to government," it added, addressing an often contentious issue that arises when athletes demand their personal coaches and support staff at personal cost.

The selection criteria would also cover the Commonwealth Games (July-August, 2026), Para Asian Games, Asian Indoor games, Asian Beach Games, Youth Olympics, Asian Youth Games, and the Commonwealth Youth Games. Performances of the past 12 months will form the basis of selection.

However, the new policy excludes the Olympics and other such international competitions where athlete or team participation is determined by qualification standards set by the respective international federations.

"The NSF (National Sports Federation) will be eligible to nominate an athlete if the athlete has matched or bettered the 6th-place performance from the last Asian Games at a competition recognised by the international sports federation for that sport, held within the 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games," it stated.

For events that were not contested at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the criteria would be a top-six finish at the Senior Asian Championships of that discipline event "within 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games".

The ministry, however, warned that if it comes to light that an Asian Championship is being held at "irregular intervals" and the "competition standard is low", it would deem it as an attempt to "circumvent rules".

"...such cases will not be recommended particularly if the competition standard is low or if top nations expected to participate in the forthcoming Asian Games were absent from the said competition," it asserted.

The tough criteria would most notably make it difficult for the Indian football team to participate as it is currently placed 24th at the Asian level in FIFA rankings.

Determination of Asian Rankings  Giving details, the ministry said that in case an Asian Championship features less than six teams, the Indians will have to be in top two to be eligible for Asian Games selection. For continental competitions which feature six to 12 teams, the Indians will have to be inside top four to have a shot at selection.

"Sports where Asian Championships are held biennially, and no edition has taken place in the last 12 months but was conducted within the preceding 24 months, the most recent edition within that 24-month window will be considered.

"Asian Championships conducted beyond 24 months from the date of the Asian Games shall not be considered for eligibility purposes," it said.

For teams sports, the placement among Asian nations will be derived from the latest global rankings.

The ministry said the new guidelines have been formulated with a view to lay down a "transparent and equitable framework"  The criteria has a relaxation clause authorising the Ministry to recommend participants who don't meet the laid down criteria based on "opinion of experts in specific sports or SAI".

India had recorded their best-ever Asiad performance in the Hangzhou Games in 2023, clinching 106 medals, including 28 gold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

