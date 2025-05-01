Full list of highest successful run-chase at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL

Rajasthan Royals need to chase down 218 against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in a do-or-die match for them in their pursuit for the playoffs. While traditionally not the easiest ground for chasing, the pitch has evolved to support fluent strokeplay, making high run-chases increasingly achievable. Despite its reputation, several teams have managed remarkable successful chases at this venue. Currently, the highest successful run chase at the ground came back in 2023 when SRH chased down 215 against Rajasthan.
|Highest successful run chases at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Opponent
|Date
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|217/6
|20
|215
|vs RR
|07/05/23
|Rajasthan Royals
|197/5
|19.4
|197
|vs Deccan Chargers
|17/04/12
|Gujarat Titans
|199/7
|20
|197
|vs RR
|10/04/24
|Delhi Capitals
|193/4
|19.2
|192
|vs RR
|22/04/19
|Rajasthan Royals
|189/4
|19.1
|184
|vs RCB
|06/04/24
|Rajasthan Royals
|183/1
|18.4
|180
|vs MI
|22/04/24
|Rajasthan Royals
|182/5
|19.5
|179
|vs Pune Warriors India
|05/05/13
|Rajasthan Royals
|177/6
|19.5
|177
|vs CSK
|11/05/18
|Rajasthan Royals
|173/6
|19.5
|172
|vs RCB
|29/04/13
|Rajasthan Royals
|168/7
|19.4
|168
|vs MI
|22/04/18
|Highest successfull run chases in IPL
|Team
|Score
|Against
|Year
|Punjab Kings
|262
|KKR
|2024
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|246
|PBKS
|2025
|Rajasthan Royals
|226
|PBKS
|2020
|Rajasthan Royals
|224
|KKR
|2024
|Mumbai Indians
|219
|CSK
|2021