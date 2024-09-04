Pardeep Narwal to Deepak Hooda: Top five raiders in history of PKL

The latest season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 is set to commence on October 18 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The new season will feature many new and existing stars who are ready to pour their hearts out during the 40-minute games throughout the tournament. The 2024 season will be the 11th season of PKL . During its lifetime, the second-most viewed sports league in India has produced several star raiders while also making a few existing names, like Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur, household names. But who are the top five raiders who hold the spot as the most successful raiders in the history of the tournament? Let’s take a look.

1. Pardeep Narwal

Matches: 170

170 Raid points: 1,690





Full list of sold players in PKL 2024 auction The Haryana-born raider started his career with Bengaluru Bulls in season two. However, his moment to shine came when he joined Patna Pirates in season three, where he stayed for five seasons. During his time with Patna, Pardeep helped them win three back-to-back titles in seasons three, four, and five. He also became the league's number one raider during his stay. His iconic dubkis earned him the name "Dubki King," making him one of the most popular stars in the history of the tournament. Pardeep left Patna to join UP Yoddhas in season eight, where he stayed until season ten before being released. In season 11, Pardeep will be seen playing for his first club, Bengaluru Bulls, once again after they signed him for Rs 70 lakh during the auction.

2. Maninder Singh

Matches: 143

143 Raid points: 1,428



Known for his multi-point raids, Maninder Singh has been an integral part of Bengal Warriors ever since he joined in season five. Maninder started his career with Jaipur Pink Panthers in season one. However, he was forced to stay away for the next three seasons due to injury. After making his comeback with the Warriors, he has been a force to reckon with. His iconic performance saw Bengal winning the title in season seven, while he cemented his position as one of the top raiders of the league. In the season 11 auction, he was bought back by Bengal Warriors using the final bid match card for Rs 1.15 crore.

3. Pawan Sehrawat

Matches: 126

126 Raid points: 1,189

The current Indian skipper started his career with Bengaluru Bulls in season three. His debut run with the Bulls was not ideal, as he was released just after two seasons. He played for Gujarat Giants in season five before returning to the Bulls in season six. His second run was quite successful, as he helped the Bulls win the league for the first time in season six. He left the Bulls and joined Tamil Thalaivas in season nine before joining his current team, Telugu Titans, in season ten.

4. Rahul Chaudhari

Matches: 154

154 Raid points: 1,045





Full list of unsold players in PKL 2024 auction Rahul Chaudhari, also known as the “Poster Boy” of PKL, was one of the league's first homegrown superstars. He started his career with Telugu Titans in season one and stayed with them until season six. He then played one season each for Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan in seasons seven and eight, respectively. He finally joined his last club, Jaipur Pink Panthers, ahead of season nine and stayed with them for two seasons. Rahul called curtains on his career after being unsold during the season 11 auction.

5. Deepak Hooda

Matches: 157

157 Raid points: 1,020

One of the most experienced raiders of PKL, Deepak Hooda started his career with Telugu Titans in season one and stayed with them for two seasons before joining Puneri Paltan in season three, where he stayed for three seasons. His peak performance came when he joined Jaipur Pink Panthers in season six and quickly became their top raider. He finally joined Bengal Warriors in season nine but was released a year later. The 30-year-old player is still active but has been unable to find any buyers in the last two seasons, meaning he will not be seen in action during season 11.