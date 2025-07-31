Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Oval pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Following a high-voltage uproar over pitch access, two days before the start of the Test match, no one has dared tread too close to the centre square for a proper assessment.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval has kicked off today under a swirl of drama—both meteorological and selection-related. The stakes are monumental, with India eyeing a series-levelling win and England grappling with a major blow to their leadership. As dark clouds hover—literally and figuratively—the tension at The Oval is palpable.  Check India vs England 5th Test live score, full scorecard and match updates here
 
India vs England 5th Test - Oval Pitch report: Green and untouched after curator controversy
 
“Captains traditionally opt to bowl first at this venue, and even Surrey, the home team, rarely field a frontline spinner here,” said Nasser Hussain ahead of the start of the match. “There’s a healthy covering of grass, though some bare patches are also visible. This is the first time in the series we’re seeing live grass on the surface, but seamers must be careful not to get carried away.”  Following a high-voltage uproar over pitch access, two days before the start of the Test match, no one has dared tread too close to the centre square for a proper assessment. What is visible, however, is a green-tinged surface that promises help for the pacers. Historically, The Oval favours third-innings batting, but recent County Championship games suggest an unpredictable narrative.
 
 
A heatwave scorched London weeks ago. Today, it has been pouring at the Oval, with further interruptions expected towards the back end of the day. 
 
England in Crisis: Stokes sidelined with shoulder tear

England’s campaign has been rocked by a significant setback. Skipper Ben Stokes, the team’s most potent weapon this series—with 304 runs and 17 wickets—is out with a Grade 3 tear in his right shoulder.
 
“Pain is just an emotion,” he had famously quipped after the fourth Test. But the tear speaks louder.
 
Ollie Pope takes over as captain. The local Surrey batter knows this turf well, having scored 322 runs in six innings here at a stellar average of 64.40. Yet, England's record at The Oval under his leadership remains shaky, including a notable loss to Sri Lanka.
 
Bethell comes in for his first match of the series, with England opting to bolster their seam attack by dropping their lone frontline spinner, Liam Dawson. The pace unit has undergone a full revamp—Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer are out, while Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue join the XI.
 
India’s Conundrum: Bumrah Rested, Jurel Steps In
 
India are also facing critical calls. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has sat out due to workload concerns, having bowled 33 overs and conceded 100+ runs in a single innings for the first time during the Manchester Test. Praisidh Krishna has replaced him in the playing 11.
 
Debutant Anshul Kamboj is also axed after an unconvincing performance. Akash Deep has replaced him in the squad.
 
Shardul Thakur is other unforced change for India having replaced by Karun Nair in the squad. 
 
Pope’s Oval Love Affair vs Captaincy Struggles
 
The spotlight will also shine brightly on Ollie Pope, who returns to captain his side on home soil. While his individual stats at The Oval are impressive, his overall record as skipper has been less convincing—just 191 runs in four Tests, with a lion's share of those coming in a single innings.
 
Pope’s numbers at No. 3, however, cement his reliability: 2,281 runs in 55 innings at an average of 42.24, with eight hundreds to his name.
 
England vs India head-to-head stats at The Oval
 
India vs England head-to-head in Test at the Oval
England India India 157 runs Sep 2-6, 2021
England India England 118 runs Sep 7-11, 2018
England India England inns & 244 runs Aug 15-17, 2014
England India England inns & 8 runs Aug 18-22, 2011
England India drawn - Aug 9-13, 2007
England India drawn - Sep 5-9, 2002
England India drawn - Aug 23-28, 1990
England India drawn - Jul 8-13, 1982
England India drawn - Aug 30-Sep 4, 1979
England India India 4 wickets Aug 19-24, 1971
England India England inns & 27 runs Aug 20-24, 1959
England India drawn - Aug 14-19, 1952
England India drawn - Aug 17-20, 1946
England India England 9 wickets Aug 15-18, 1936
 
Highest totals in Tests at the Oval in India vs England Tests
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
England 903/7d 335.2 2.69 1 v Australia The Oval won 20 Aug 1938
India 664 170 3.9 1 v England The Oval draw 9 Aug 2007
India 606/9d 173 3.5 1 v England The Oval draw 23 Aug 1990
England 604/9d 162 3.72 2 v South Africa The Oval won 4 Sep 2003
England 594 173.3 3.42 1 v India The Oval draw 8 Jul 1982
England 591/6d 153 3.86 1 v India The Oval won 18 Aug 2011
England 576 193.4x5 3.56 1 v Australia The Oval draw 14 Aug 1899
England 545 225.4 2.41 2 v Pakistan The Oval draw 22 Aug 1974
England 538 233.5 2.3 3 v Australia The Oval draw 28 Aug 1975
England 534/6d 132 4.04 2 v South Africa The Oval draw 17 Aug 1935
England 527 199.5 2.63 2 v West Indies The Oval won 18 Aug 1966
England 515 155.4 3.3 1 v India The Oval draw 5 Sep 2002
India 508 170 2.98 2 v England The Oval draw 5 Sep 2002
England 494 201.2 2.45 1 v Australia The Oval won 22 Aug 1968
England 486 116.3 4.17 2 v India The Oval won 15 Aug 2014
England 483 187.0x5 3.09 1 v Australia The Oval won 14 Aug 1893
England 482 117.2 4.1 2 v New Zealand The Oval draw 13 Aug 1949
England 480/5d 140 3.42 1 v Pakistan The Oval won 16 Aug 1962
England 479/9d 157 3.05 3 v South Africa The Oval draw 18 Aug 1960
England 477/4d 154 3.09 3 v India The Oval draw 23 Aug 1990
England 471/8d 129 3.65 1 v India The Oval won 15 Aug 1936
England 470 123.2 3.81 1 v West Indies The Oval won 19 Aug 2004
India 466 148.2 3.14 3 v England The Oval won 2 Sep 2021
England 464 118.2 3.92 1 v Australia The Oval won 29 Aug 1985
England 454 159 2.85 1 v West Indies The Oval draw 24 Aug 1995
England 446/6d 189.2 2.35 3 v New Zealand The Oval won 14 Jul 1983
England 445 158.3 2.8 1 v Sri Lanka The Oval lost 27 Aug 1998
England 440 167.4 2.62 2 v Pakistan The Oval won 24 Aug 1967
England 438 103.5 4.21 2 v West Indies The Oval won 11 Aug 1928
England 436 182.5 2.38 3 v Australia The Oval won 14 Aug 1926
England 435 129.5 3.35 2 v West Indies The Oval lost 12 Aug 1976
England 434 304.1x4 2.13 1 v Australia The Oval won 12 Aug 1886
England 432 118.2 3.65 2 v Australia The Oval lost 23 Aug 2001
England 430 130 3.3 1 v Australia The Oval draw 14 Aug 1905
India 429/8 150.5 2.84 4 v England The Oval draw 30 Aug 1979
England 427 190 2.24 1 v South Africa The Oval draw 16 Aug 1947
England 423/8d 112.3 3.76 3 v India The Oval won 7 Sep 2018
England 421/8 131 3.21 2 v South Africa
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

