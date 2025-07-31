ENG vs IND 5th Test: Oval pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

The fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval has kicked off today under a swirl of drama—both meteorological and selection-related. The stakes are monumental, with India eyeing a series-levelling win and England grappling with a major blow to their leadership. As dark clouds hover—literally and figuratively—the tension at The Oval is palpable. Check India vs England 5th Test live score, full scorecard and match updates here
India vs England 5th Test - Oval Pitch report: Green and untouched after curator controversy
“Captains traditionally opt to bowl first at this venue, and even Surrey, the home team, rarely field a frontline spinner here,” said Nasser Hussain ahead of the start of the match. “There’s a healthy covering of grass, though some bare patches are also visible. This is the first time in the series we’re seeing live grass on the surface, but seamers must be careful not to get carried away.” Following a high-voltage uproar over pitch access, two days before the start of the Test match, no one has dared tread too close to the centre square for a proper assessment. What is visible, however, is a green-tinged surface that promises help for the pacers. Historically, The Oval favours third-innings batting, but recent County Championship games suggest an unpredictable narrative.
A heatwave scorched London weeks ago. Today, it has been pouring at the Oval, with further interruptions expected towards the back end of the day.
England in Crisis: Stokes sidelined with shoulder tear
England’s campaign has been rocked by a significant setback. Skipper Ben Stokes, the team’s most potent weapon this series—with 304 runs and 17 wickets—is out with a Grade 3 tear in his right shoulder.
“Pain is just an emotion,” he had famously quipped after the fourth Test. But the tear speaks louder.
Ollie Pope takes over as captain. The local Surrey batter knows this turf well, having scored 322 runs in six innings here at a stellar average of 64.40. Yet, England's record at The Oval under his leadership remains shaky, including a notable loss to Sri Lanka.
Bethell comes in for his first match of the series, with England opting to bolster their seam attack by dropping their lone frontline spinner, Liam Dawson. The pace unit has undergone a full revamp—Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer are out, while Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue join the XI.
India’s Conundrum: Bumrah Rested, Jurel Steps In
India are also facing critical calls. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has sat out due to workload concerns, having bowled 33 overs and conceded 100+ runs in a single innings for the first time during the Manchester Test. Praisidh Krishna has replaced him in the playing 11.
Debutant Anshul Kamboj is also axed after an unconvincing performance. Akash Deep has replaced him in the squad.
Shardul Thakur is other unforced change for India having replaced by Karun Nair in the squad.
Pope’s Oval Love Affair vs Captaincy Struggles
The spotlight will also shine brightly on Ollie Pope, who returns to captain his side on home soil. While his individual stats at The Oval are impressive, his overall record as skipper has been less convincing—just 191 runs in four Tests, with a lion's share of those coming in a single innings.
Pope’s numbers at No. 3, however, cement his reliability: 2,281 runs in 55 innings at an average of 42.24, with eight hundreds to his name.
England vs India head-to-head stats at The Oval
|India vs England head-to-head in Test at the Oval
|England
|India
|India
|157 runs
|Sep 2-6, 2021
|England
|India
|England
|118 runs
|Sep 7-11, 2018
|England
|India
|England
|inns & 244 runs
|Aug 15-17, 2014
|England
|India
|England
|inns & 8 runs
|Aug 18-22, 2011
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Aug 9-13, 2007
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Sep 5-9, 2002
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Aug 23-28, 1990
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Jul 8-13, 1982
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Aug 30-Sep 4, 1979
|England
|India
|India
|4 wickets
|Aug 19-24, 1971
|England
|India
|England
|inns & 27 runs
|Aug 20-24, 1959
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Aug 14-19, 1952
|England
|India
|drawn
|-
|Aug 17-20, 1946
|England
|India
|England
|9 wickets
|Aug 15-18, 1936