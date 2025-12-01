Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sanju Devi's inspiring journey to becoming Kabaddi World Cup 2025 MVP

Sanju Devi's inspiring journey to becoming Kabaddi World Cup 2025 MVP

Sanju Devi now hopes the government and corporates invest more in kabaddi so athletes don't have to struggle the way she once did.

Sanju Devi won the Most Valuable Player award at the Women's Kabaddi Cup 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Sanju Devi’s rise from a small village in Chhattisgarh to becoming the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is a story of belief, perseverance, and unwavering family support. Indian women's team won its 2nd consecutive Kabaddi World Cup this year by beating Chinese Taipei in the final.  At just 17, Sanju faced a life-changing decision: take up a secure job to support her farmer father or chase a dream many around her didn’t believe in. 
A Childhood Shaped by Passion, Not Opportunity 
Sanju grew up in Kerakachhar village near Pali block, almost 90 kilometres from Korba. With no formal exposure to sports, she first played kabaddi for fun at school. The turning point came when she watched her cousins train, sparking a genuine love for the sport. Yet, the support system was limited, most relatives were indifferent, teachers wanted her to focus on studies, and financial constraints always hovered.
 

Despite this, Sanju continued to train, balancing school and sport. By the age of 15, she had already made her presence felt at inter-school tournaments. 
  Choosing Dreams Over Stability 
Sanju completed Class 8 at her government school but soon found herself at a crossroads. Pursuing kabaddi demanded time, travel, and money, resources her family could barely spare. But she chose ambition over fear. Determined to build her career, Sanju began travelling regularly to Korba for training, a journey that consumed nearly three hours a day. Often, she stayed in hostels to cut down travel time and trained at the Pali ITI ground. 
Her breakthrough moment came when coach Anuj Pratap Singh recognised her raw potential. Under his guidance at the Kabaddi Sangh, Sanju developed discipline, strength, and tactical understanding. Her parents, though pressed financially, supported her with whatever they could. 
Turning Sacrifice Into Success 
Sanju’s steady climb transformed into national attention when India faced Chinese Taipei in the World Cup final on November 24. Her stellar performance guided the team to the title, earning her the prestigious MVP award. The ₹1,500 daily allowance given to players may seem modest, but for Sanju, it symbolised how far she had come. 
She now hopes the government and corporates invest more in kabaddi so athletes don’t have to struggle the way she once did. For Sanju Devi, this World Cup is not the end, it’s the beginning of a dream she once dared to chase

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

