India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: IND eyeing 6th title; Match begins at 6 PM
India, returning to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a six-year hiatus, made a strong statement by becoming the first team to secure a place in the final.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia has reached its climax as the final of the 31st edition is set to take place today in Ipoh between 5-time champions India and Belgium. The tournament, featuring six competitive teams in a round-robin format, has provided plenty of excitement, and now the top two teams are ready to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.
India, returning to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a six-year hiatus, made a strong statement by becoming the first team to secure a place in the final. Their journey was sealed with a convincing victory over Canada in the final league-stage match, showcasing the team’s skill and determination. With five titles to their name, India will be looking to add a sixth and reinforce their dominance in this historic tournament.
On the other side, Belgium have been in sensational form throughout the competition, remaining undefeated in all their group-stage games. Their last league-stage victory came against New Zealand, which confirmed their spot in the final. The European side will be aiming to capture their maiden Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title, and their consistent performances have made them formidable opponents.
The final promises a thrilling clash between experience and ambition. India’s pedigree and hunger for another title will meet Belgium’s unbeaten momentum and desire to make history. Fans can expect a high-intensity contest with both teams giving their all to lift the coveted trophy in Ipoh.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Final: Full squads
India squad: Abhishek, Chandura Boby Poovanna, Lakra Shilanand, Lalage Aditya Arjun, Moirangthem Rabichandra, Pal Raj Kumar, Pawan, Prasad Vivek Sagar, Raheel Mohammed, Rajinder Singh, Rohidas Amit, Sanjay, Selvam Karthi, Sharma Nilakanta, Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli, Singh Dilpreet, Singh Jugraj, Singh Maninder, Singh Sukhjeet, Siwach Yashdeep, Xess Nilam Sanjeep.
Belgium squad: Biekens Olivier, Biekens Tobias, Boon Tom, Crols Thomas, De Kerpel Nicolas, De Sloover Arthur, Duvekot Roman, Foubert Victor, Hellin Guillaume, Hendrickx Alexander, Onana Nelson, Stockbroekx Thibeau, Van Dessel Arno, Van Doren Arthur, Van Doren Loic, Van Oost Maxime, Vanasch Vincent, Vloeborghs Jack, Wegnez Victor, Willems Tommy
India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final tie won't be available in India.
India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final tie wil be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
5:47 PM
India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: India looking for revenge!
India have faced Belgium earlier in this tournament where they were handed a hard fought 3-2 defeat by the Belgians. Revenge is on the cards for India who have looked better since then.
5:36 PM
India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: Action to begin soon!
We are less than half an hour away from the action to begin in Ipoh as both sets of fans are expected to fill the stands for the final encounter tonight.
5:22 PM
India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: Belgium eyeing maiden title!
Belgium have delivered a dominant campaign so far, staying unbeaten across all their group-stage matches. Their final league win over New Zealand sealed their place in the title clash, reinforcing their strong run. The European powerhouse now set their sights on lifting their first-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Cup trophy, and their steady, high-quality performances make them one of the toughest sides in the tournament.
5:11 PM
India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: IND confident ahead of the final!
India, making their comeback to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after six years, delivered an impressive performance to become the first side to book a spot in the final. Their qualification was confirmed with a commanding win over Canada in their last group-stage encounter, underlining the team’s form and intent. With five trophies already in their cabinet, India now aim to claim a sixth title and further cement their legacy in this prestigious tournament.
5:04 PM
India vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: India eyeing 6th title in Ipoh!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 final encounter between India and Belgium. India are looking to lift their 6th title this year but up against them are a challenging Belgium side which has already beaten India once in this tournament.
Topics : Hockey News Indian Hockey Team
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 5:02 PM IST