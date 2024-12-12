What if Gukesh vs Ding chess WC game 14 ends in a draw? Tie breaker rules

Business Standard
If Gukesh vs Ding Game 14 also ends in a draw, the Championship will progress to a dramatic tiebreaker round on Friday. The tiebreaker will feature

Anish Kumar
Dec 12 2024

The World Chess Championship between Indian prodigy D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren of China reached a nerve-wracking climax. The Gukesh vs Ding Game 14 is underway
 
With both players entering the Game 14 tied at 6.5 points, the stakes couldn’t be higher, if the final classical game ends in a draw then the match heads into tiebreakers—the Chinese Grandmaster’s stronghold.
 
Ding holds the edge with white pieces
 
Heading into Game 14, Ding Liren starts with the white pieces, giving him a slight advantage. While the reigning champion boasts a stronger record in rapid chess, Gukesh, the 18-year-old challenger, is determined to avoid the tiebreaker scenario and become the youngest World Chess Champion today.
 
 
Why Ding wanted to take the Chess World Cup in tie-break?
 
Gukesh is ranked 5th while Ding's ranking is 23rd in a classical chess format. However, the dynamic shifts dramatically in faster formats as Ding holds the No. 2 spot, whereas Gukesh languishes at No. 47—a format where speed is critical, and the young Indian tends to struggle.

How the tiebreaker works?
 
If Game 14 also ends in a draw, the Championship will progress to a dramatic tiebreaker round on Friday. The tiebreaker will feature:
 
Rapid format showdown:
 
  • Four games will be played, with each player allotted 15 minutes and a 10-second increment per move.
  • The first to score 2.5 points will claim the title.
Mini rapid games:
 
  • If the rapid games fail to produce a winner, two mini rapid games will follow.
  • Each player gets 10 minutes with a 5-second increment per move.
  • The first to score 1.5 points wins.
Blitz chess decider:
 
  • If the deadlock persists, two blitz chess games will be played.
  • Players get 3 minutes with a 2-second increment per move.
  • The first to reach 1.5 points will take the crown.
  • Sudden-death blitz:
 
If even the blitz games fail to break the tie, a sudden-death round follows the same blitz time controls, ensuring a winner is crowned.

Dec 12 2024

