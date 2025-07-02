Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic credits doctor's pills for stomach relief in win

Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic credits doctor's pills for stomach relief in win

Djokovic needed a break while trailing 2-1 in the third set at Centre Court and was seen again later in that set Tuesday night.

Novak Djokovic

File Photo: Facebook

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Novak Djokovic was visited twice by a doctor for a stomach issue and given what he called miracle pills during a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 victory over Alexandre Muller in Wimbledon's first round.

Djokovic needed a break while trailing 2-1 in the third set at Centre Court and was seen again later in that set Tuesday night.

I went from feeling my absolutely best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes, Djokovic said. Whether it was a stomach bug I don't know what it is, but just struggled with that. The energy kind of kicked back after some doctor's miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note. 

 

He improved to 20-0 in opening matches at the All England Club, where he has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles. He's been to the final at each of the last six editions, although he lost at that stage to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I have a chance. I think I always have a chance. I think I earned my right to really feel like I can go all the way to the title, the 38-year-old from Serbia said.

Also Read

Petra Kvitova

Wimbledon 2025: Petra Kvitova crashes out, to retire after US Open in Sept

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Wimbledon 2025: Mpetshi Perricard fires record 153 mph serve vs Fritz

Aryna Sabalenka, Aryna, Sabalenka

Sabalenka not interested in best-of-five-set matches in women's tennis

Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast

Novak Djokovic, Novak

Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2025

I always felt like grass, particularly in the second part of my career, was really the surface where I played my best tennis. So why not do it again?  Djokovic avoided the sort of upset that's been rampant on the tournament's initial two days: A total of 23 seeds 13 men, 10 women already is out of the field, tying the highest number at a Grand Slam tournament since 2001, when they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket.

Did he consider stopping Tuesday because of how he was feeling?  No, he replied. I honestly wasn't thinking about that or taking that as an option.

Djokovic accumulated a whopping 27 break points against the unseeded Muller, converting seven.

Across the 3 hours, 19 minutes, Djokovic only faced three break chances for Muller none until the last set and saved each.

I came up with some big serves, said Djokovic, who will face Dan Evans of Britain on Thursday.

Overall, I served very well today. That's one of the things I've been working on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Juventus coach Igor Tudor

Juventus coach Igor Tudor laments tough Florida heat after Real loss

Kishore Jena, Kishore, Jena

Kishore Jena pulls out of NC Classic due to injury, Yashvir to replace him

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

MS Dhoni files for trademark on his iconic cricket moniker 'Captain Cool'

17-year-old Australian athlete Gout Gout in action

Who will be the next sprint king? Gout is front-runner; here's how

Benfica vs Chelsea

FIFA Club World Cup R016: Benfica vs Chelsea live match time, streaming

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon