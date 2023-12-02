Sensex (0.74%)
PKL 2023: Tamil Thalaivas players full list, price and live stream details

Tamil Thalaivas reached their first-ever playoffs in the last season after finishing fifth on the points table. They would look to go all the way this time around

Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 9, Pro Kabaddi League

Tamil Thalaivas Team (Photo: Twitter Handle)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Tamil Thalaivas haven't played like their last name (Boss) suggests. However, they seemed to be getting into the mood in the last season where they finished in the top six for the first time and made it to the playoffs. 

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Under inspiring coach Ashan Kumar, the team from down south found its mojo back in the middle of the last season and managed to impress one and all, beating bigger names like Patna Pirates and U Mumba. 
Heading into the auction this year, the Thalaiavs played strategically and retained last season’s core in raider Ajinkya Panwar and defenders Sagar and Himanshu alongside Narender Gehlot. 

In the auction this year, they bought two Iranian defenders for big money and spent the rest of the amount on buying quality Indian raiders. 

Retained Players: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (Raider), Sagar (Defender), Himanshu (Defender), M. Abishek (Defender), Sahil (Defender), Ashish (Defender), Mohit (Defender), Narender (Raider), Himanshu (Raider), Jatin (Raider)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price 

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Amirhossein Bastami Defender 30 Lakhs
Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi Defender 19.20 Lakhs
Himanshu Singh Raider 25 Lakhs
Selvamani K Raider 13 Lakhs
Masanamuthi Lakshnanan Raider 31.60 Lakhs
Satish Kannan Raider 19.10 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Vishal Chahal (Raider), Ronak (Defender), Nitin Singh (Raider), Nitesh Kumar (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of Tamil Thalaivas

What is the home ground of the Tamil Thalaivas?

Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai is the home ground of PKL franchise Tamil Thalaivas

How many matches will Tamil Thalaivas play at the Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai?

Tamil Thalaivas will play four games at the Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Tamil Thalaivas play their first game?

Tamil Thalaivas will begin their campaign on December 03, 2023, against the Dabang Delhi at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Chennai?

The PKL 2023 will reach Chennai on December 22, 2023, with the first match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates. 

Where will the Tamil Thalaivas’ matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Tamil Thalaivas’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Tamil Thalaivas’ matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Tamil Thalaivas' matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 
Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon