Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 Eliminator 1: UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming

PKL 2024 Eliminator 1: UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming

In terms of head-to-head stats, it is quite neck-to-neck between UP and Jaipur with Jaipur having the edge with 7 wins out of 13 wins. UP Yoddhas have 6 wins to their name.

Image

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi league season 11 enters its business end as the playoffs begin with the first eliminator of the tournament between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 26. Both teams would be putting their past form out of the equation as it will be winner takes all on the night.
 
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7:
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (Probable): Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (Probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee.
 
Head-to-head record:  
 

Also Read

PKL 2024 Eliminators

PKL 2024 Eliminators: Full list of teams, schedule and live streaming

UP Yoddhas

PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024: December 24 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL, Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi seal semifinal berth with win over Gujarat Giants

PKL 2024 December 23 matches

PKL 2024, December 23 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

 
In terms of head-to-head stats, it is quite neck-to-neck between UP and Jaipur with Jaipur having the edge with 7 wins out of 13 wins. UP Yoddhas have 6 wins to their name.
 
The head-to-head record between UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
 
Total matches: 13
Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 7
UP Yoddhas won: 6
Tie: 0
 

PKL 2024 Eliminator 1 match live streaming and telecast details

 
Who will feature in the Eliminator 1 of PKL 2024 on December 26?
 
UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will play in the Eliminator 1 of PKL 2024 at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 26 matches in India?
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 Eliminator 1 on December 26 matches live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 26 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of PKL 2024 Eliminator 1 on December 26 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

Players in action during PKL match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru...

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas trounce Bengaluru Bulls 42-32

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024, December 22 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

haryana steelers patna pirates

PKL 2024: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants play out thrilling tie

PKL 2024 highlights

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Patna held Gujarat for a tie; Delhi beat Jaipur

PKL 2024 playoffs

PKL 2024 playoffs: Full list of qualified teams and live streaming details

Topics : UP Yoddha Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon