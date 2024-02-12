Sensex (    %)
                        
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan hammer Thalaivas to enter PKL semifinals

The impressive Puneri Paltan thrashed a below-par Tamil Thalaivas 56-29 to enter the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

File Photo: @prokabaddi

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Aslam Inamdar picked up a few raid points as the Puneri Paltan raced away with a six-point lead within the third minute.
However, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi helped the Tamil Thalaivas get on board through a SUPER TACKLE on Pankaj Mohite.
But Mohit Goyat effected a raid and Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Vishal Chahal as the Pune side inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match to take a big lead at 12-2.

Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the 10th minute as the Paltan continued to forge ahead.
Ajinkya Pawar tried a counterattack for the Thalaivas, but he couldn't find a way to breach the Puneri defence. The Pune outfit inflicted another ALL OUT to lead 28-10 at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Goyat took out Abishek as the Pune side continued to put relentless pressure on their rivals. Nadarajan tackled Kaboudrahangi and reduced the Thalaivas to just one player on the mat in the 27th minute.
The Pune team rode on the momentum and inflicted another ALL OUT soon to attain complete control of the game at 41-14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Puneri Paltan Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

