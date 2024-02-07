PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas remain in play-off race with win over UP Yoddhas

Tamil Thalaivas edged out UP Yoddhas 32-25 to stay afloat in the race to the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) play-offs here on Tuesday.

Thalaivas' star raider Narender scored an impressive 'Super 10', while the team skipper and star defender Sahil Gulia got a 'high five', as they moved to eighth in the points table, just two places below the play-off spots.

Yoddhas took an early lead as Gagana Gowda and Mahipal combined for seven raid points.

For the Thalaivas, Narender was their main raider, but he did not get much support from his teammates.

Just as the Yoddhas were taking a decisive lead, the Thalaivas raiders upped the ante.

While Narendar was their main threat, Sahil Gulia did well in the left corner with a 'high five' as the team went into the first half with a 21-16 lead.

In the second half, the Yoddhas scored two consecutive points, putting the Tamil side in a 'super tackle' situation.

However, Himanshu ensured that they made up the points by scoring in a do-or-die raid. This gave the Thalaivas some momentum as they scored two consecutive points.

After losing the lead to the Thalaivas, the Yoddhas tried their best to come back into the game.

Anil Kumar and Mahipal both had successful raids, but their defenders were unable to keep the Thalaivas' raiders out of the points.

Narender kept his form up to complete his ninth 'Super 10' of the season as the Thalaivas took an unassailable lead.