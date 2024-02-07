Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas remain in play-off race with win over UP Yoddhas

Narender scored an impressive 'Super 10', while the team skipper and star defender Sahil Gulia got a 'high five', as they moved to eighth in the points table, just two places below the play-off spots

Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 9, Pro Kabaddi League

Tamil Thalaivas Team (Photo: Twitter Handle)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Thalaivas edged out UP Yoddhas 32-25 to stay afloat in the race to the Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) play-offs here on Tuesday.
Thalaivas' star raider Narender scored an impressive 'Super 10', while the team skipper and star defender Sahil Gulia got a 'high five', as they moved to eighth in the points table, just two places below the play-off spots.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Yoddhas took an early lead as Gagana Gowda and Mahipal combined for seven raid points.
For the Thalaivas, Narender was their main raider, but he did not get much support from his teammates.
Just as the Yoddhas were taking a decisive lead, the Thalaivas raiders upped the ante.
While Narendar was their main threat, Sahil Gulia did well in the left corner with a 'high five' as the team went into the first half with a 21-16 lead.
In the second half, the Yoddhas scored two consecutive points, putting the Tamil side in a 'super tackle' situation.
However, Himanshu ensured that they made up the points by scoring in a do-or-die raid. This gave the Thalaivas some momentum as they scored two consecutive points.
After losing the lead to the Thalaivas, the Yoddhas tried their best to come back into the game.
Anil Kumar and Mahipal both had successful raids, but their defenders were unable to keep the Thalaivas' raiders out of the points.
Narender kept his form up to complete his ninth 'Super 10' of the season as the Thalaivas took an unassailable lead.

Also Read

PKL 2023: Tamil Thalaivas players full list, price and live stream details

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of players, price and live streaming details

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2024: Sumit's 'High Five' gives UP Yoddhas essential victory vs U Mumba

PKL 2024 viewership crosses 200-million mark; 17% increase from last season

PKL 2024: Sandeep and Ankit help Patna Pirates tie with Bengaluru Bulls

PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers play out thrilling tie

PKL 2024: Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriors, move to 6th in points table

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Thalaivas UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon