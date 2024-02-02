PKL 2024 viewership crosses 200-million mark; 17% increase from last season

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 crossed the 200 million mark in viewership on Thursday, February 1, in its 90th match, making Kabaddi only the second sport after cricket to reach this mark multiple times.

Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the league, informed that they registered 226 million viewers, with the knockout leg still to come. The viewership of PKL 2024 has increased by 17 per cent compared to PKL 2023.

With 38 billion minutes of watch time, 15 per cent higher than PKL 2023, this season has established the rising growth of Kabaddi, which used to be a game of the soil before PKL brought it to the mats and TV. There has been a 22 per cent rise in television viewer ratings or simply put, TRP.

The playoffs will begin on February 26, 2024, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad, with the Finals to be played on March 1, 2024.

Speaking at this historic occasion, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, “Season 10 reflects the league's continuous expansion and development as we continue to break records.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to fans for their passionate support, and as we approach the milestone season's conclusion, we are dedicated to delivering a grand finale,” he added further.