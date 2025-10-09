Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025 live streaming: October 9 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: October 9 match list, timings, telecast details

Bengal Warriorz began their campaign on a high note, with Devank Dalal guiding them to an early win. However, their form has dipped drastically since, causing them to slip to 11th place in the table.

PKL 2025

PKL 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its matchday 37 action at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The double-header day will start with Bengal Warriorz taking on Dabang Delhi, before Gujarat Giants square off against rivals UP Yoddhas
 
Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi
 
In Match 73 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12), league leaders Dabang Delhi will take on Bengal Warriorz. Delhi have been in exceptional form this season, dominating their opponents with a well-balanced display of attack and defense.
 
In contrast, Bengal Warriorz began their campaign on a high note, with Devank Dalal guiding them to an early win. However, their form has dipped drastically since, causing them to slip to 11th place in the standings.
 
 
With Delhi in red-hot form and Bengal looking to bounce back, fans can expect a thrilling showdown on Thursday despite the clear difference in current momentum between the two sides.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi playing 7
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manprit, Parteek, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar, Punit Kumar.
 
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.
 
Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head
Total matches: 24
Bengal Warriorz won: 9
Dabang Delhi won: 11
 
Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
 
UP Yoddhas, who were once among the top teams in the PKL Season 12 (PKL 12) standings, have now slipped to the lower half after enduring four straight defeats.
 
Meanwhile, Chennai has proven to be a favourable venue for the Gujarat Giants, who have already secured two victories in this leg. The city also holds special memories for the team, as it was the place where they reached the finals in their debut PKL season.
 
A win in this match could significantly boost Gujarat's chances of progressing to the next stage, making this an intense and crucial encounter.
 
Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas playing 7
 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Nandal.
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Krishan Dhull.
 
Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head
Total matches: 14
Gujarat Giants won: 8
UP Yoddhas won: 4
Tied: 2
 

PKL 2025 October 9 matches: Live streaming and telecast details

 
Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on October 9?
In the first match of PKL 2025 on October 9, Bengal Warriorz will take on Dabang Delhi from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on October 9?
In the second match of PKL 2025 on October 9, Gujarat Giants will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 October 9 matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 October 9 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 October 9 matches in India?
The live streaming of PKL 2025 matches on October 9 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

