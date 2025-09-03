PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pune vs Bengal underway; Haryana vs Mumba at 9 PM IST
Defending champions Haryana will try to get their first points of the season when they face U Mumba in the second match of the day
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue with Day 6 action at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two big matches on display today. In the first match of the night, Puneri Paltan will try to keep their winning streak alive against Bengal Warriorz, while the defending champions Haryana Steelers will face in-form U Mumba in the second match.
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz
Puneri Paltan have made a fiery start to their PKL 2025 campaign, winning their first two matches with commanding performances. Led by Aslam Inamdar’s sharp raiding form, the defending champions look well balanced in attack and will aim to extend their rampaging run.
On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz also made a statement in their opening game, showcasing improved structure and relying on star raider Devak to spearhead their charge. Both sides have leaned heavily on their offensive strengths so far, raising expectations of a high-scoring contest. With two in-form raiding units ready to test each other, it may well come down to which defensive unit stands tall on Wednesday evening and secures the precious two points.
Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
Haryana Steelers, the defending champions, find themselves under pressure after a disappointing 10-point loss to Bengal Warriorz in their opening match of PKL 2025. The team looked completely out of rhythm, with their star players Naveen and Jaideep yet to hit top gear. They will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay in contention and keep alive hopes of becoming only the second team after Patna Pirates to defend their crown successfully.
Facing them are in-form U Mumba, who have started their season with back-to-back wins. With both their raiding unit and defensive setup functioning like a well-oiled machine, U Mumba will be favourites. Wednesday night’s clash could prove decisive for Haryana’s campaign revival.
PKL 2025 September 3 matches live telecast
The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 3 matches will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.
PKL 2025 September 3 matches live streaming
The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 3 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website in India.
8:06 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Pune takes early lead
5": Pune takes early lead in the match thanks to Aslam Inamdar's raid points.
Score: Puneri Paltan 7-5 Bengal Warriorz (1st half)
7:59 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: First match of the day underway
The first match of the day betweeen Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz is now underway.
7:45 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3: Match timings
The PKL 2025 September 4 matches will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.
7:29 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 Day 6 matches from Vizag. Pune will take on Bengal in the first match of the day, while Haryana will square off with U Mumba in the second. But which two teams will walk away victorious today? Stay tuned to find out.
