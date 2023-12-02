Sensex (0.74%)
PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi full list of players, price and live stream details

Dabang Delhi, champions of the 2021 season and playoff entrants of the last four seasons, will be eyeing their second title

PKL, Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi

Photo: PKL

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Dabang Delhi who were not considered even proper challengers for the first five seasons, as they could enter playoffs in even a single season, have fought back hard ever since. They entered their first playoff in 2018 and final in 2019 season before eventually going on to dominate the entire season and win the trophy in the first-ever season after the pandemic in 2021.  

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Before heading into the auction this season, they retained their prime raider Naveen Kumar and supreme left back Vijay. They also stopped Manjeet, Suraj Panwar and Ashsish Narwal from going under the hammer. 
In the auction, Delhi bought their costliest player raider Ashu Malik for Rs 96.25 lakhs. Ashu was with the Delhi side in the previous season as well. 

Retained Players: Naveen Kumar (Raider), Ashish Narwal (Raider), Manjeet (Raider), Suraj Panwar (Raider), Vijay (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Felix Li Raider 13 Lakhs
Yuvraj Pandeya Raider 13 Lakhs
Ashu Malik Raider 96.25 Lakhs
Meetu Sharma Raider 93 Lakhs
Vishal Bhardwaj Defender 20 Lakhs
Sunil Defender 20 Lakhs
Nitin Chandel Defender 13 Lakhs
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav Defender 13 Lakhs
Akash Prasher All-Rounder 9 Lakhs
Vikrant Defender 9 Lakhs
Mohit Defender 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Ashish (Defender), Himmat Antil (Defender), Manu (Raider), Yogesh (Defender)

Live Streaming and match details of Dabang Delhi

What is the home ground of the Dabang Delhi?

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi is the home ground of PKL franchise Dabang Delhi

How many matches will Dabang Delhi play at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi?

Dabang Delhi will play four games at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Dabang Delhi play their first game?

Dabang Delhi will begin their campaign on December 03, 2023, against the Tamil Thalaivas at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Delhi?

The PKL 2024 will reach Delhi on February 2 with the first match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. 

Where will the Dabang Delhi matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Dabang Delhi’s matches in PKL 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Dabang Delhi’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Dabang Delhi’s matches in PKL 2024 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 
Topics : Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Delhi

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

