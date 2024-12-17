Business Standard

PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Jaipur to take on Bengaluru at 9 PM

Haryana Steelers will look to secure their place in the semifinals by confirming their top-two finish on the points table with a win over UP Yoddhas on Tuesday

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 live score updates

Matchday 59 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Haryana Steelers taking on UP Yoddhas in today's first match at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Jaipur Pink Panthers face off against Bengaluru Bulls. Haryana Steelers will try to confirm their top-two finish on Tuesday, while UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to go one step closer to a top-six finish with a win in their respective games.
 
PKL 2024 first match on December 17: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
 
The opening match will feature Haryana Steelers taking on UP Yoddhas. Haryana Steelers are in great form and are currently at the top of the points table. They are just a win away from qualifying straight for the semifinals with a top-two finish. Yoddhas, on the other hand, are also in good form and are undefeated in their last five games. A win today will take them one step closer to the playoffs, meaning fans can expect some high-voltage drama on Tuesday.
 
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Playing 7
 
Haryana Steelers (probable): Vinay, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Rahul Sethpal, Sanjay, Jaideep, Mohammadreza Shadloui
 
UP Yoddhas (probable): Gagan Gowda, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Sumit  Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here
 
PKL 2024 second match on December 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
 
In the day's second game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off against Bengaluru Bulls. Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to win on Tuesday against already-eliminated Bengaluru Bulls to get back into the top six, while a loss will put them in a state of worry as they will then have to depend on the results of other teams to qualify for the playoffs.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Playing 7
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee
 
Bengaluru Bulls (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Pankaj, Jatin, Parteek, Lucky Kumar, Arulnanthababu, Nitin Rawal
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 17 matches in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details 
PKL 2024 December 17 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
7:16 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Points table

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Haryana Steelers 20 15 5 0 78
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 20 11 5 4 71
3 Patna Pirates 19 12 6 1 68
4 U.P. Yoddhas 19 10 6 3 64
5 U Mumba 19 10 7 2 61
6 Telugu Titans 20 11 9 0 60
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 10 7 2 59
8 Puneri Paltan 20 8 9 3 55
9 Tamil Thalaivas 19 6 12 1 40
10 Bengal Warriors 19 5 11 3 40
11 Gujarat Giants 19 5 12 2 35
12 Bengaluru Bulls 19 2 16 1 19

7:00 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2024, December 17 matches. Four teams will again try their luck in Pune today to walk away with all five points. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Haryana Steelers UP Yoddha Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon